The world needs to step up preparations for extreme heat Climate change

The world needs to step up preparations for extreme heat, which may be hitting faster and harder than previously predicted, a group of leading climate scientists have warned on the eve of high temperatures in Canada and the US

In recent weeks the heat dome over British Columbia, Washington state and Portland, Oregon destroyed daily temperature data by more than 5C (9F) in some places a peak that would have been considered impossible two weeks ago, experts said, caused concerns that the climate may have crossed a dangerous threshold.

A first analysis of the heat wave, released on Wednesday, found that man-made climate change made extreme weather at least 150 times more likely.

Temperatures are rising worldwide as a result of greenhouse gas emissions, and scientists have long predicted that heat data will be broken with increasing frequency.

But the authors of the new study said the recent rise in heat outweighed even the worst-case scenarios of climate models. This is forcing them to reconsider their understanding of heat waves and to consider the possibility that other parts of the world, including the United Kingdom, may experience similar temperature fluctuations.

This is by far the biggest jump in record I have ever seen, said Dr Friederike Otto, associate director of the institute of environmental change at Oxford University, which is one of the founders of the World Weather Attribution group that produced the most recent study Obviously we should not expect heat waves to behave as they have in the past, in terms of what we need to prepare for.

A key focus now is whether the affected areas were simply unlucky or the climate system has crossed a threshold and entered a new phase where a small amount of global warming could cause a faster rise in extreme temperatures.

There is still no scientific consensus on this, but researchers will now urgently study whether additional forms of climate disruption, such as drought or a slow-moving aircraft, may be amplifying heat waves.

Another of the authors of the new paper, Geert Jan van Oldenborgh of the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute, said that until last year standard climate models had assumed that there was an upper limit for heat waves moving approximately twice as fast as broader global warming trends.

We thought we knew what was going on Then came this heat wave that was well above the upper limit. With last year’s knowledge this was impossible. That was surprising and shocking, he said. We are now much less confident about heat waves than we were two weeks ago. We are very concerned about the possibility of this happening anywhere, but we do not know yet.

Recent titles are concentrated in the US and Canada, which reached a record 49.6C at a width similar to the UK. More than 500 deaths have been linked to the heat, which also caused forest fires, glacial ice floods, power outages and stalled roads.

The scientists pointed out that similar heating trends can be found in many other parts of the world, although they are often less reported, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, which does not have as many monitoring stations and receives far less media coverage. Parts of Siberia and Pakistan have recently experienced extremely strong heat waves. The hottest days of June were also recorded last month in Helsinki, Moscow and Estonia.

The World Weather Attribution Group has previously traced a strong link between the climate crisis and other extreme events including the 2020 heat wave in Siberia, the Australian fires 2019-20, the European heat waves in 2018 and 2019, and the Imelda Tropical Storm, which hit Texas in 2019.

More than storms and floods, Otto said human emissions had the clearest and most devastating impact on heat waves, which are now reaching levels that are not adequately represented in current computer models.

What everyone needs to get from this study is how the impact of climate change is manifesting today is on a large scale in the strong intensity and frequency of heat waves, she said.

Costs associated with deaths, illness, lost working hours and property damage were rising rapidly, said Maarten van Aalst of the Red Cross Crescent Climate Center and Twente University.

The heat waves topped the global lists of the deadliest disasters in both 2019 and 2020. Here we have another horrific example, unfortunately, no longer a surprise, but part of a very disturbing global trend, he said.

The number reported is likely to be an understatement because heat is rarely mentioned on death certificates. Van Aalst urged governments to strengthen early warning systems and countermeasures for heat waves. Architects and city planners should also design buildings and urban centers with more green space and cooling areas.

Even more urgent, the scientists said, was a rapid removal of the discharges that are causing global warming. At current warming levels around 1.2C above pre-industrial levels, recent deadly heat in northwestern America is considered extraordinary, but new study found it could occur once every five to 10 years if global temperatures rise with 2C, which could come as early as 2050.