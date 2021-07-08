International
Why you should check your passport now if you travel internationally – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
What to know
- Your passport must be valid for at least six months after the start of your international trip.
- Adult passports are valid for 10 years, passports for children under the age of 16 are valid for five years.
- Under current conditions, the waiting time for passport processing lasts 18 weeks for routine service.
International travel is on the rise again, but if you are hoping to head to an exotic destination, take a look at your passport. If it is close to expiration, you may already have a problem.
Mitzi Sartain’s family made plans to go to the Turkish Islands and Kaikos for summer vacation, but she noticed that her passport would expire within three months.
Knowing she needed a valid passport for at least six months after starting her international trip, she went to North Dallas Passport Government Center.
“I went on the day of my meeting, I talked to a gentleman there who told me that I would actually need it as it was a renewal passport, that I would have to put it in the mail,” she recalls. “I asked, ‘Should I hasten this?’ “and he said ‘No, you do not need to hurry this, you have a lot of time, just go to the post office and put it in the post office and you have to get it in a lot of time for your trip.”
She sent her documents directly to a processing center, but weeks and weeks later – still without a passport, no reply and no emergency meeting in person.
“It was a kind of nightmare, since the only contact I made, I was on the phone with the State Department trying to get through it every day. Sometimes I was waiting for two hours, sometimes I was waiting for four hours.” said Sartain. “It’s just like banging your head against the wall, you can’t go on the phone, you can’t make an appointment online, it’s a very frustrating process.”
Sartain has even considered going abroad to get her passport.
“I get up every night at midnight, go to the site to see if there is a reasonable appointment somewhere in the country that is potentially open. And wherever I have searched across the United States at regional passport agencies, there are zero appointments available.”
Sartain is like many, many people across the country who are willing to head to international destinations, but State Department passport operations have not yet been caught, due to staffing restrictions related to COVID. US postal service is also delayed.
“We see operational growth every day,” Laura Pascarella told the State Department. “But for people who are planning to travel for the summer, trying to figure out when to submit the application so they can make the X trip, they need to realize that passport processing times have been extended.”
State Department passport tips
- Send your passport application via traceable mail.
- Pay an additional fee for the 1-2 day delivery for the return of your passport.
- You can renew your passport whenever you want, there is no need to wait until it expires.
How long does it take?
Under current conditions, that time is 18 weeks for routine service – from the day you post your application to the day you can expect to receive your document. This is 12 weeks for processing and up to 6 weeks for postage time.
If you expedite the service, for an additional $ 60, it may take up to 12 weeks from the date of submission of an application to the date of receipt of a new passport.
Keep in mind people with emergencies from life or death take precedence. “This means that at the moment it reduces the number of appointments available for general travel,” Pascarella said.
Sartain ended up getting her passport on time for her family vacation, but she has a warning for others.
“I never imagined I would face this, or I never dreamed it would be a process like this, I would definitely recommend it to anyone who plans ahead,” Sartain said.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/nbc-5-responds/planning-international-travel-heres-why-you-need-to-check-your-passport-now/2675373/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]