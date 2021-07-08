Why you should check your passport now if you travel internationally – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

What to know Your passport must be valid for at least six months after the start of your international trip.

Adult passports are valid for 10 years, passports for children under the age of 16 are valid for five years.

Under current conditions, the waiting time for passport processing lasts 18 weeks for routine service.

International travel is on the rise again, but if you are hoping to head to an exotic destination, take a look at your passport. If it is close to expiration, you may already have a problem.

Mitzi Sartain’s family made plans to go to the Turkish Islands and Kaikos for summer vacation, but she noticed that her passport would expire within three months.

Knowing she needed a valid passport for at least six months after starting her international trip, she went to North Dallas Passport Government Center.

“I went on the day of my meeting, I talked to a gentleman there who told me that I would actually need it as it was a renewal passport, that I would have to put it in the mail,” she recalls. “I asked, ‘Should I hasten this?’ “and he said ‘No, you do not need to hurry this, you have a lot of time, just go to the post office and put it in the post office and you have to get it in a lot of time for your trip.”

She sent her documents directly to a processing center, but weeks and weeks later – still without a passport, no reply and no emergency meeting in person.

“It was a kind of nightmare, since the only contact I made, I was on the phone with the State Department trying to get through it every day. Sometimes I was waiting for two hours, sometimes I was waiting for four hours.” said Sartain. “It’s just like banging your head against the wall, you can’t go on the phone, you can’t make an appointment online, it’s a very frustrating process.”

Sartain has even considered going abroad to get her passport.

“I get up every night at midnight, go to the site to see if there is a reasonable appointment somewhere in the country that is potentially open. And wherever I have searched across the United States at regional passport agencies, there are zero appointments available.”

Sartain is like many, many people across the country who are willing to head to international destinations, but State Department passport operations have not yet been caught, due to staffing restrictions related to COVID. US postal service is also delayed.

“We see operational growth every day,” Laura Pascarella told the State Department. “But for people who are planning to travel for the summer, trying to figure out when to submit the application so they can make the X trip, they need to realize that passport processing times have been extended.”

State Department passport tips Send your passport application via traceable mail.

Pay an additional fee for the 1-2 day delivery for the return of your passport.

You can renew your passport whenever you want, there is no need to wait until it expires.

How long does it take?

Under current conditions, that time is 18 weeks for routine service – from the day you post your application to the day you can expect to receive your document. This is 12 weeks for processing and up to 6 weeks for postage time.

If you expedite the service, for an additional $ 60, it may take up to 12 weeks from the date of submission of an application to the date of receipt of a new passport.

Keep in mind people with emergencies from life or death take precedence. “This means that at the moment it reduces the number of appointments available for general travel,” Pascarella said.

Sartain ended up getting her passport on time for her family vacation, but she has a warning for others.

“I never imagined I would face this, or I never dreamed it would be a process like this, I would definitely recommend it to anyone who plans ahead,” Sartain said.