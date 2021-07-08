International
Former South African President Jacob Zuma surrenders to police
Former South African President Jacob Zuma manages to appear before the State Arrest Commission of Inquiry investigating widespread allegations of corruption in government and state-owned enterprises in Johannesburg on July 19, 2019.
Mike Hutchings | AFP | Getty Images
Former South African President Jacob Zuma has returned to police as he prepares to begin a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.
Police Ministry spokesman Lirandzu Themba confirmed late Wednesday that Zuma was in the custody of the South African Police Service after his foundation announced that he had decided to carry out a detention order issued by the Constitutional Court.
The former president was sentenced on June 29 to 15 months behind bars for failing to appear before a corruption investigation focused on his tenure in office between 2009 and 2018.
After Zuma refused to surrender on Sunday, as originally ordered by the country’s highest court, his lawyers filed two bids in court to delay the execution of the arrest and his supporters gathered outside his Nkandla residence in KwaZulu-Natal by vowed to prevent police from entering the former leader. SAPS was given time until Wednesday to arrest him.
“Please advise that President Zuma has decided to comply with the imprisonment order,” the foundation said on Twitter late Wednesday evening.
“He is on his way to be handed over to a Correctional Services Facility at the CIS.”
Zuma faces a host of legal problems, as he also pleaded not guilty last month in a separate corruption trial centered on an arms deal in 1999 when he was vice president. He has long denied all allegations, claiming to be the victim of a political witch hunt.
Zuma collapsed in 2018 after internal strife between the ruling African National Congress, against a backdrop of public outrage over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of state resources.
The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Arrest Charges or the Zondo Commission was set up after an ombudsman report called for an investigation into possible improper contacts between former members of the former Zuma administration and the three Gupta brothers, all of them have denied wrongdoing. Guptas fled South Africa after the expulsion of Zuma.
