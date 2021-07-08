South Korea has the highest number of Covid cases while the wave of infections includes Pacific Asia | Coronavirus

South Korea has recorded its highest one-day pandemic number to date as Covid outbreaks in countries in the Asia-Pacific region gather at a rapid pace.

The Delta variant is responsible for a growing wave of new cases in the region, which had previously managed the pandemic with some success, and the slow pace of vaccinations in countries including South Korea, Australia and Thailand is causing disappointment.

IN South Korea, where only 10% of the population has been fully vaccinated, authorities on Thursday reported record new cases for the country, with 1,275 cases in the 24 hours to midnight on Wednesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The government warned on Wednesday that it was considering raising movement restrictions to the highest level as the fourth wave is spreading rapidly, especially among unvaccinated people in their 20s and 30s. An increasing number of highly contagious cases of Delta variants raised new concerns.

Of the country’s 52 million people, 30% have received at least one stroke, most of them over the age of 60. Total Covid infections in South Korea stand at 164,028, with 2,034 deaths.

Pedestrians wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus pass near the photo wall of Deoksugung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, on July 7, 2021. Photos: Seokyong Lee / Penta Press / REX / Shutterstock

IN Australia, the state of New South Wales, the most populous countries reported the highest daily Delta eruption cases to date. The state registered 38 new local cases, including 20 people who were in the community for part or all of their infectious period, after state Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian urged people to further restrict their movement.

There have been 395 cases won in the country that have been reported since the last outbreak on 16 June. On Monday, a two-week blockade lasted until July 16th. Business NSW estimates the blockade costs the state AU $ 1 billion (US $ 750 million) a week.

Australia, a country of 25 million people, has immunized less than 10% of its population over the age of 16 and is trying to ensure an adequate supply of the Pfizer vaccine at the dose recommended by the country’s medical body for anyone under the age of 60. The country is producing one million doses of AstraZeneca a week, Sydney Morning Herald reports. The government has said 2.8 million doses of Pfizer will arrive in July.

Elsewhere in the region, Thailand recorded 7,058 cases and 75 deaths, a new record a day. Cases have continued to spread in Bangkok, despite the closure of restaurants, bars, gyms and schools. The agency dealing with the blast has said it will consider further blocking measures if proposed by the health ministry.

As of last week, less than 1% of seniors in Thailand and 3% of people with basic conditions had been immunized, Bloomberg reported, while only 5% of ordinary citizens were fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile the leading scientist from Sinovac evidence in Indonesia died of the suspected Covid. Indonesia has relied on Sinovac to vaccinate its health workers, 131 of whom have died since June and most of whom had been vaccinated with the Chinese Covid vaccine.

Japan was set to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo by Aug. 22 to contain a new wave of infections, a top minister said Thursday, as organizers consider banning all spectators from the Olympics starting in about two weeks.

Government medical advisers have said for weeks that having no spectators at the Games would be the least dangerous option amid widespread public concern that the influx of thousands of athletes and officials will feed a new wave of infections.

Organizers have already banned overseas spectators and for now set the local viewers limit at 50% of capacity, up to 10,000 people. Talks to finalize spectator restrictions are expected either Thursday or Friday.

In more positive news, China reported 17 new Covid cases for July 7 compared to 57 the day before, the national health authority said Thursday. Total Wednesday cases was the highest daily number of infections since January 30th.

Two of the new infections Thursday confirmed locally transmitted cases, both in Yunnan province, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The rest was imported. There were no new deaths. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, was 10.

China has now reported 91,966 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the commission said. The death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,636.