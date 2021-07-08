Eswatini protests: we are fighting a liberation war | In Swaziland

Authorities in Eswatini have promised a national dialogue in a bid to avoid further unrest as dozens died and hundreds of businesses were burned in protest weeks in Africa, leaving only the absolute monarchy.

The move has been greeted with skepticism by opposition leaders and analysts, with fears of further violence in the 1.3 million landlocked country if there are no significant reforms to the autocratic political system.

The UN expressed deep concern on Tuesday over the reaction of authorities in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, to recent protests and sporadic looting, calling for an independent investigation into allegations of disproportionate and unnecessary use of force, harassment. and intimidation by security forces.

The charges include the use of live ammunition by police, a UN spokesman said, adding that the organization was concerned about the potential for further unrest.

Protests by mostly young people in Eswatini, which has been led by 53-year-old King Mswati for 35 years, began when a law student was killed in May in circumstances suggesting police involvement. But the riots intensified dramatically last month when authorities said they would reject any further request to the king, closing one of the few ways in which grievances and grievances could be expressed in the kingdom.

The protests that followed led to a more general breach of law and order, with sporadic arson and looting. With the police overloaded, the army decided to regain the rule of law, [restore] peace and protect everyone, caretaker Prime Minister Themba Masuku said in a statement.

Observers say there are echoes in Eswatini of protests and violence elsewhere in Africa, which have pitted educated and urban-bound youths against permanent rulers and elites. In Uganda, where the average age is 17, Bobby Wine, a popular singer turned politician, has challenged the rule of veteran President Yoweri Museveni and provoked harsh repression. Even in Nigeria, a young population with new aspirations of prosperity, security and freedom have taken to the streets to protest and have been met with violence.

We are fighting for democracy, freedom, work and food. Yes, there were some people who tried to use the protests for their agenda, but they were not our people. We are fighting a liberation war, not theft, said a 26-year-old student leader contacted by the Guardian in Eswatini, who asked for anonymity for fear of arrest.

countries the average age is 21 years old and unemployment is at more than 40%. Though the king lives in apparent luxury, with a fleet of luxury cars, private jets, numerous mansions and 15 women, almost 60% of its subjects live in poverty, according to the World Bank. A large royal family also enjoys a wealthy lifestyle, and members have shamelessly posted images of their extravagance on social media.

Although several local-level representatives are elected, the king effectively elects deputies, controls parliaments and appoints ministers, analysts say. Dissidents have long been silenced by a host of repressive laws, with the largest opposition party, the United People’s Democratic Movement (Pudemo), banned under the laws of terrorism.

Menzi Ndhlovu, an analyst with Signal Risks, a South African-based threat consulting firm, said there had been successive waves of protests in Eswatini, including widespread unrest in 2011 called the Swazi Spring.

It’s a pretty familiar process. Authorities first print and contain, then offer some releases. The goal is basically to maintain the status quo, Ndhlovu said.

However, this time a turning point may have been reached.

The offer of a national dialogue is an attempt by the government and the monarchy to appease and appease the masses. I do not think there is any intention to carry out a serious reform. We could see a second wave of protests, he told the Guardian.

Officials acknowledge that at least 27 people were killed, some by police, others by security guards employed to prevent looting. Opposition leaders say at least twice as many have died. More than 150 are thought to have been injured.

Chris Vandome, an expert at Londons Chatham House, said the recent protests differed from early episodes of riots in which unions and other official organizations had played an important role.

This time it is more organic and less structured. This makes it much harder to control, but also more difficult for protesters to have a cohesive position for what they want. A national dialogue is the first step, but does that mean you respect the legitimacy of the people you are dialogueing with? he said.

Officials in Eswatini admit there are problems in the kingdom, but say the riots were due to terrorists and rabbis from South Africa.

Manqoba Khumalo, a senator and minister of trade, industry and commerce Eswatinis, told the Guardian that although last week was horrific Eswatini had returned to normal.

What is being portrayed [by media outside the kingdom] is sensationalism We lack some supplies and many shops are burned so it makes things difficult but there are no protests at the moment, there is no vandalism and nothing has been looted since Saturday morning, he said.

Khumalo said security forces had intervened when authorities were made aware of a grand plan to plant a trail of destruction in Eswatini. Without providing evidence, he claimed the plan included the Economic Freedom Fighters, a radical left-wing party in neighboring South Africa.

The EFF was bringing in people to lead the destruction and who would train and mentor its local branch to do so. We were able to eavesdrop on the plan online. We had to protect business and security for all citizens. It was beyond a protest, the minister said.

The government claims the violence preceded the ban on petitions although opposition parties deny this, saying the protests turned violent in response to harsh measures and police violence.

Internet access has been limited, exhausting communication. Banks and many shops remain closed, hundreds more have been burned, and many gas stations have run out of gas.

Describes Amnesty International a complete frontal attack on human rights in the former British protectorate and Wandile Dludlu, Pudemo’s secretary general, accused the authorities of a disproportionate response.

These people are unarmed but the amount of force with which the state is responding, on the basis that people looted is a brazen dictatorship, Dludlu said.

Two witnesses contacted by the Guardian describe the savage and indiscriminate firing of live ammunition by police, the army and several private security guards in response to looting and arson attacks aimed primarily at king-affiliated businesses.

In a statement, the Swaziland Student Union said the dead were unarmed citizens who really wanted political change.

Khumalo said it was inevitable that the government should address the complaints through a national dialogue based on our constitution but said this could only happen after Covid-19 had calmed down.

We would have liked it sooner, but we would not have been dictated to it by savages or by those who incite violence, he told the Guardian.