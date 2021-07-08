Chances of rain stick to Thursday / Friday & a cold front coming this weekend

Update Wednesday night forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast for July 7:

Areas near the Tennessee River avoided some rain on Wednesday, but most of the region did not see much. If you did not get any rain on Wednesday do not be discouraged as the odds stand for the rest of the work week. A cold front is expected to pass over the weekend bringing some rain across West Tennessee. Find out more about storm time and rain chances this weekend coming here.

SOT:

Some light outings cannot be ruled out tonight, but most of us will be dry and the chances of rain after sunset are less than 20%. Expect skies partly killed tonight with calm winds and low levels overnight falling into the low 70s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Chances of rain increase at the end of the work week, but they will come from the windows and humidity. The location and timing of showers will be difficult to predict, but showers will appear every afternoon and early evening. Severe weather is not expected and the chances of rain stay between 30-40% on Thursday and Friday.

High-achieving will make it to the upper 80s to close to 90. Those of you who see showers early in the afternoon, can only reach it in the mid-80s that day. The lows will drop to around 70 every morning and winds are expected to come mostly from the southwest. Wind speeds will be between 5-10 mph but can sometimes increase if you encounter a storm or rain shower.

STORMA TROPIKE ELSA:

At 2 a.m. Wednesday, the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located 105 miles west of Jacksonville, according to forecasters. Elsa is moving north at 14 mph with maximum steady winds at 50 mph, a drop of 15 mph compared to the last tip.

Elsa is expected to continue moving north through the afternoon, then return north-northeast late Wednesday afternoon late. On the forecast route, Elsa will move over Georgia tonight, over South Carolina early Thursday, over North Carolina later Thursday, and move near or over the mid-Atlantic coast on Friday.

FUNDJAVA:

Patterns have begun to show a cold front chase through West Tennessee late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rainfall is expected as the front approaches and some storms will be possible. Severe weather is currently not in the forecast, but some stronger storms definitely can not be ruled out right now. Saturday’s achievements should reach the top 80s and the chances of showering will increase as the afternoon and evening continue. Chances seem to be greater overnight until Sunday and rain seems likely during the first half of Sunday day. High Sunday will reach mid and low 80s depending on the cold front time. The winds will come from the southwest on Saturday but should change direction on Sunday behind the front. The clouds may try to move late Sunday, but wait partly in the cloudy sky for most of the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

After the front, it could be a little cooler on Monday with the achievements achieved only in the low 80s. The winds are expected to have a northwesterly direction earlier in the week before returning south from Marta. Mostly sunny and dry weather is likely for the start of the week before some hot showers appear and weak storms may return in the middle of the week. The Highs will make it to the mid-80s on Tuesday and back close to the 90s next Wednesday.

FINAL OPINION:

Not only are we officially now in tropical storm season, but we are still in the middle of our tough weather season. So you need to keep the weather aware of changing weather patterns and closely monitor forecasts. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

