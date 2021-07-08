



While the US recognizes Pakistan as a “helpful and constructive partner” when it comes to Afghanistan, the two countries’ common interests go beyond that. Radio Pakistani quoted U.S. State Department spokeswoman Ned Price as saying during a news conference Thursday. He added that the US and Pakistan had common interests in peace and stability in Afghanistan and “our collective efforts will bring a picture of peace and security there”. However, Price said, the common interests of the US and Pakistan went beyond Afghanistan and included broader counter-terrorism initiatives and steps to strengthen people-to-people contacts. “Pakistan is an important partner on multiple fronts,” he said. State Department spokesman stresses that all of Afghanistan’s neighbors should play a constructive role in a “sustainable political solution” [in the country] and a ceasefire [between the Afghan government and Taliban]” He added that the US would ensure that Afghanistan’s neighbors play a constructive role in the country. Price’s remarks came as the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is in its final stages and the country is on the brink of civil war, plunging into chaos in the face of Taliban attacks. The current situation is likely to lead to a redefinition of Pakistan-US ties, which was evident when Prime Minister Khan categorically ruled out the possibility of the US allowing Pakistan any base and use of its territory for any action within Afghanistan. Absolutely not. There is no way to allow any base, any kind of action from Pakistani territory to Afghanistan. Absolutely not, the prime minister had told him Axios IN HBO in an interview last month. He had stated the same thing in a part of thought ABOUT Washington Post, saying: “We just can not afford it. We have paid a very heavy price. Meanwhile, if the US, with the most powerful military machine in history, could not win the war from inside Afghanistan after 20 years “How would America do it from the ground up in our country?” Recently, Pakistan seemed to be distancing itself further from the US when the Prime Minister stressed in an interview with the state-run English-language broadcaster China Television Global Network that it was “very unfair” by the US and Western powers to “put pressure” on countries like Pakistan to choose sides and cut their relations with China.

