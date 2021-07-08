North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently lost 20kg, say South Korean spies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lost up to 44 pounds but has no major health issues affecting his rule, according to a South Korean lawmaker informed by a spy agency.

The National Intelligence Service estimated that Kim recently lost 10 to 20 kilograms, Kim Byung-kee, a lawmaker informed by the spying agency, told reporters on Thursday.

“If there is an abnormality in his health, there should be signs that medication is being imported into the clinic that is responsible for Kim’s health, but this was not detected,” the lawmaker said, adding that Kim Jong Un is still waiting for hours-long appointments. “and there is nothing unusual about the way he walks.

The 37-year-old North Korean leader was out of the public eye for most of May, and when he reappeared in a June video where he was seen leading a government meeting, he looked much thinner. State media later released a story quoting a citizen who said North Koreans burst into tears at Kim’s thinner eyes, comments that could have been aimed at building public support as he tries to revive a sick economy.

Kim’s weight is being tracked by spy agencies for knowledge about the autocratic and secret regime in Pyongyang, especially since his family has a history of heart disease. South Korean spies told lawmakers in November that Kim weighed about 140 kilograms, but they did not offer an estimate at the conference.

Another lawmaker, Ha Tae-keung, said the spy agency found that the Atomic Energy Research Institute had been hacked for a 12-day period, but there was no leak of more sensitive information, “without elaborating further. The North also attempted to hack into the National Merger Research Institute around June 7, Ha said.

Both organizations play key roles in South Korean nuclear energy research.

North Korea has built its nuclear weapons capabilities under Kim, allowing it to become larger and more capable of striking South Korea, Japan and U.S. territory. Sung Kim, the U.S. special envoy to North Korea, said last month that Washington would continue with United Nations sanctions imposed to punish Pyongyang for testing nuclear equipment and missiles that could carry warheads to the U.S. BA

Total trade between North Korea and China fell 81% during the first five months of 2021, compared to a year ago, Ha said.

Restrictions along the border with China, battles between pandemic and international sanctions have the North Korean economy barely growing this year, after its worst contraction in decades in 2020, Fitch Solutions said in April.

Kim warned last month that the food situation is now tense. “His nations’ multi-year absences were exacerbated by typhoons last year that wiped out crops and Kim’s decision to close borders because of Covid-19, stifling that little legal trade it has.

The North Korean leader later said the country was facing a major crisis “due to a quarantine breach, although no details were given at the time. Ha said the spy agency believed Kim’s remarks had to do with a delay in plans to reopen the border so that trade with China can receive a boost.

There is no evidence that Kim Jong Un had a coronavirus vaccine, Ha added.

