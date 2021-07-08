International
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently lost 20kg, say South Korean spies
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lost up to 44 pounds but has no major health issues affecting his rule, according to a South Korean lawmaker informed by a spy agency.
The National Intelligence Service estimated that Kim recently lost 10 to 20 kilograms, Kim Byung-kee, a lawmaker informed by the spying agency, told reporters on Thursday.
“If there is an abnormality in his health, there should be signs that medication is being imported into the clinic that is responsible for Kim’s health, but this was not detected,” the lawmaker said, adding that Kim Jong Un is still waiting for hours-long appointments. “and there is nothing unusual about the way he walks.
The 37-year-old North Korean leader was out of the public eye for most of May, and when he reappeared in a June video where he was seen leading a government meeting, he looked much thinner. State media later released a story quoting a citizen who said North Koreans burst into tears at Kim’s thinner eyes, comments that could have been aimed at building public support as he tries to revive a sick economy.
Kim’s weight is being tracked by spy agencies for knowledge about the autocratic and secret regime in Pyongyang, especially since his family has a history of heart disease. South Korean spies told lawmakers in November that Kim weighed about 140 kilograms, but they did not offer an estimate at the conference.
Another lawmaker, Ha Tae-keung, said the spy agency found that the Atomic Energy Research Institute had been hacked for a 12-day period, but there was no leak of more sensitive information, “without elaborating further. The North also attempted to hack into the National Merger Research Institute around June 7, Ha said.
Both organizations play key roles in South Korean nuclear energy research.
North Korea has built its nuclear weapons capabilities under Kim, allowing it to become larger and more capable of striking South Korea, Japan and U.S. territory. Sung Kim, the U.S. special envoy to North Korea, said last month that Washington would continue with United Nations sanctions imposed to punish Pyongyang for testing nuclear equipment and missiles that could carry warheads to the U.S. BA
Total trade between North Korea and China fell 81% during the first five months of 2021, compared to a year ago, Ha said.
Restrictions along the border with China, battles between pandemic and international sanctions have the North Korean economy barely growing this year, after its worst contraction in decades in 2020, Fitch Solutions said in April.
Kim warned last month that the food situation is now tense. “His nations’ multi-year absences were exacerbated by typhoons last year that wiped out crops and Kim’s decision to close borders because of Covid-19, stifling that little legal trade it has.
The North Korean leader later said the country was facing a major crisis “due to a quarantine breach, although no details were given at the time. Ha said the spy agency believed Kim’s remarks had to do with a delay in plans to reopen the border so that trade with China can receive a boost.
There is no evidence that Kim Jong Un had a coronavirus vaccine, Ha added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/north-korean-leader-kim-jong-un-recently-lost-20-kg-say-south-korean-spies-11625738422498.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]