Ministers promise to work according to the vision of Prime Minister Modis | Latest India News





The ministers, who took office on Thursday after the biggest reshuffle in the Narendra Modis union council of ministers the day before, vowed to work according to the prime ministers’ vision for the country. Anurag Thakur said Prime Minister Modi has done an extraordinary job in the last seven years to move India forward. He said he would try to meet expectations as he took office as the new minister of information and broadcasting. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the new Minister of Civil Aviation, thanked the Prime Minister, the Minister of Interior of the Union Amit Shah and the Chief of BJP JP Nadda as he took over the leadership of his ministry. He promised to carry out all responsibilities with tireless work and determination. Hardeep Singh Puri, who has been appointed as the new minister of oil and natural gas, said the focus would be on increasing domestic production of crude oil and natural gas. He said they would work towards developing a natural gas-based economy. Read also | The reorganization of the cabinet marks a break from the past Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya thanked Modi and added that he would work in line with the Prime Ministers’ expectations. Kiren Rijiju, the new law minister, said his time as sports minister was unforgettable and Modis’ vision to make India a sports nation will be fulfilled. Ashwini Vaishnaw, who took office as the new railway minister, said the ministry is a key part of Modis’ vision. His vision for the railways is to transform people’s lives … so that everyone … the common man, the farmers, the poor … get the benefits of the railways. I will work for that vision. G Kishan Reddy said under Modis leadership, he has taken up the post as Minister of State for Tourism, Culture and Northeast Affairs. Bharati Pravin, who took over as Minister of State for Health, expressed her confidence in Modis’ vision for a healthy India.

