Rishi Sunak claims plan to reduce universal loan to 85 per month is ‘the right way to help people’

Chancellor Tory said his plan is focused on getting people to work while reducing support through benefits – despite the fact that 37% of people on Universal Credit already have a job

Rishi Sunak has claimed his plan that includes cutting six million people Universal loan with 20 per week is the right way to help people.

The chancellor made an extraordinary request while defending getting 85 per month from the pockets of some of the nations’s poorest people.

Millions of wills begin receiving letters, phone calls and messages online within weeks informing them that the cut will begin between September and October.

But Mr Sunak defended the cut – and said he made a conscious choice to continue with it at the same time as sending money into schemes to help people work.

Despite the fact that 37% of Universal Credit claimants already have a job, he concluded: I believe this is the right way to help people – especially as the economy is now reopening and businesses are reopening, employing people, we can we see this in the data.

Employment targets have risen to higher levels before the crisis. Rights is the right that underpins our regulation.











Universal Credit standard assistance was increased from 318 to 410 per month for single people in April 2020 to help families through the pandemic.

Following the protests, the increase was extended by six months until September – but the Treasury is refusing to extend it further.

This is despite the fact that the ministers admit that they have not made any assessment of how many children will be plunged into poverty.

Six former Tory labor and pension secretaries have called for the cancellation to be canceled and a study organization has warned it will draw 400,000 children below the poverty line.

Today Mr. Sunak insisted: We are literally throwing away the kitchen sink to help people find jobs and find better jobs.



















Image: gov.uk)











And I strongly believe this is the right way to help people and support their families.

Asked how a break of 20 a week was supposed to help a family on the bread line to work, he replied: What we are doing is making sure the job in which families are well paid and that is 350 this vit.

We were making sure people were funded by the government to get new qualifications and skills.

The Prime Minister last year described the Life Skills Guarantee – 11 million adults in this country do not have a Level 3 qualification which is very sad and we will try to fix it.

So for the first time ever the government is fully funding those people to get a Level 3 qualification worth 3,500 and all the evidence shows us that if we can provide people with that kind of qualification, their prospects of finding a job or actually being paid more climbs significantly.











However Labor and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey yesterday acknowledged that just over 40,000 new jobseekers have started in Mr Sunaks Kickstart’s main work scheme – out of the 250,000 expected.

She said the blockades had hampered the scheme, saying: “I would not claim otherwise, I would like the marriage to have more beginnings.”

DWP Permanent Secretary Peter Schofield acknowledged that while 230,000 jobs are being advertised, “I do not think” they will all have people starting in December. He later insisted: “I am absolutely determined to drive the car as close to it as I can, if I do not pass it.”

Labor and Retirement Shadow Jonathan Reynolds told Times Radio that cutting 20 does not make sense at all.

He added: I could not be clearer. This cut is economically and morally wrong.

And the reason for this is, first, there has been so much money taken from the Social Security system over the last 10 years, savings, even when we have had those tax credit rebellions in parliament by conservative MPs like those of Labor, those costs were only included in the Universal Credit. So the real value of this is very, very low.

But the next point is, look at where this country is in terms of economic recovery. Are we really saying that we want to get a thousand pounds a year from 6 million families, people who are already at work?