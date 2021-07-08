The Prime Minister of Goa hints that it will be open to tourists from next month

Are you planning a trip to Goa! You will have to wait until next month.

Goa’s chief minister, Dr Pramod Sawant on Wednesday hinted that the state is likely to open to tourists after July 30, a PTI said the report.

Sawant told reporters, “We can only think about opening up tourism after we have completed 100 percent of the first dose. We will think about it after July 30th.”

He further said, the goal of 100 percent vaccination (of both doses) will be completed by October and November.

Last month also, the prime minister had given a similar hint.

He had said he could only think about reopening the state to tourists after the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine was administered to everyone.

Over 8 lakh first doses administered in Goa

He also informed that the Goa government has provided over 10 doses of lakh (both first and second doses) under Tika Utsav.

“Administered over 8 first dose loops. We aim to complete 100 percent of the first doses by July 30. We have completed 76 percent of the first dose vaccination. Our 100 percent (both) vaccination target will be completed in October or November, “the prime minister added.

He further informed that the newly appointed Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai will be administered with the oath of office after his arrival in the state in mid-July.

Update of Goa COVID-19

Goa on Wednesday reported 192 positive cases of fresh coronavirus and three deaths, bringing the number of infections to 1,68,015 and the number to 3,082, the state health department said.

A total of 196 patients were released during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Goa to 1,62,983 so far, leaving the state with 1,950 active cases. With 5,022 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Goa rose to 9,52,985, an official said.

Goa COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,69,015, new cases 192, death toll 3,082, dismissed 1,62,983, active cases 1,950, samples tested up to 9,52,985.

(With contributions from agencies)

