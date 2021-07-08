International
The Prime Minister of Goa hints that it will be open to tourists from next month
Are you planning a trip to Goa! You will have to wait until next month.
Goa’s chief minister, Dr Pramod Sawant on Wednesday hinted that the state is likely to open to tourists after July 30, a PTI said the report.
Sawant told reporters, “We can only think about opening up tourism after we have completed 100 percent of the first dose. We will think about it after July 30th.”
He further said, the goal of 100 percent vaccination (of both doses) will be completed by October and November.
Last month also, the prime minister had given a similar hint.
He had said he could only think about reopening the state to tourists after the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine was administered to everyone.
“We can think of resuming it only after the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to everyone, which means only after July 30,” Goa CM said.
Over 8 lakh first doses administered in Goa
He also informed that the Goa government has provided over 10 doses of lakh (both first and second doses) under Tika Utsav.
“Administered over 8 first dose loops. We aim to complete 100 percent of the first doses by July 30. We have completed 76 percent of the first dose vaccination. Our 100 percent (both) vaccination target will be completed in October or November, “the prime minister added.
He further informed that the newly appointed Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai will be administered with the oath of office after his arrival in the state in mid-July.
Update of Goa COVID-19
Goa on Wednesday reported 192 positive cases of fresh coronavirus and three deaths, bringing the number of infections to 1,68,015 and the number to 3,082, the state health department said.
A total of 196 patients were released during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Goa to 1,62,983 so far, leaving the state with 1,950 active cases. With 5,022 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Goa rose to 9,52,985, an official said.
Goa COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,69,015, new cases 192, death toll 3,082, dismissed 1,62,983, active cases 1,950, samples tested up to 9,52,985.
(With contributions from agencies)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/goa-chief-minister-hints-at-opening-for-tourists-from-next-month-11625737277575.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]