A Frenchman who killed and dismembered four family members over Nazi gold jailed for 30 years





A French court has sentenced a 50-year-old man who killed and maimed four of his family members to 30 years in prison. The convict, Hubert Caouissin, believed his family was collecting gold hidden by the Nazis. Mr Caouissin appeared before the Loire-Atlantique Assize Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to killing his four-year-old Troadecs father-in-law one night in February 2017 in Orvault near Nantes, local news reports said. Hubert Caouissin had admitted to killing his brother-in-law, Pascal Troadec, Troadecs wife Brigitte, and two child couples, 21-year-old Sbastien and 18-year-old Charlotte. In court Wednesday, Mr Caouissin apologized to those he killed, according to 20minutes.fr. The story of the murder of members of the Troadec family invaded France at the time. Local police had claimed that the two-story house in Orvault, near Nantes, appeared frozen at a time when toothbrushes and hairbrushes were gone, food had remained rotten in the kitchen, dishes had been left unwashed in the sink and all beds were removed and cleaned. Mr Caouissin believed his wife, the Lydies family, Troadecs were hiding gold bars and coins allegedly discovered by Lydie and her brother Pascals father in 2006 in the basement of a building where he was working in Brest. Reports said the gold was said to be part of a 50kg shipment that the Bank of France had hidden during the German occupation in World War II. He was believed to be obsessed with the treasure that the court said had no evidence ever existed. Mr Caouissin had spied on the family at their home in Orvault, near Nantes in western France, and had tried to eavesdrop on their conversations using a stethoscope against a window. When worried, he defeated Pascal Troadec [his wifes brother] until death and then killed the other members. Police had found 379 body parts around Mr Caouissins farm, located in a remote part of Brittany. He had dismembered and then buried the bodies. The attorney general had sought a life sentence for Mr Caouissin. But the lawyers, after more than seven hours of discussion, reduced the sentence. His ex-partner and the mother of his son, Lydie Troadec, 52, were sentenced to three years in prison. She had assisted her then-husband in hiding the corpses and had also changed the crime scene. Mr Caouissin said the killings were an accident. He denied that his actions were premeditated. Meanwhile, a psychiatrist had said Mr Caouissin was suffering from a classic case of paranoid insanity. Charlotte Gazzera, the attorney general, told the court: Mr Caouissin caused the death of four people in a horrific bloodbath. He is very dangerous. There is no doubt that he should be released. Mr Caouissin’s lawyers, Thierry Fillion and Patrick Larvor, told the media: “It’s a great relief for us and our client, even if it’s not a victory. They had hoped to avoid life imprisonment. There is no specific security period [it is, therefore, equal to half the sentence, ie 15 years], which gives Mr. Caouissin a term, a real perspective.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/france-nazi-gold-murder-caouissin-b1880213.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos