Greens candidate for German chancellor says sexist control holds her back

BERLIN (Reuters) – Asked repeatedly how she will cheat motherhood with work, the only woman with a chance to succeed Angela Merkel after the German chancellor says many Germans do not look ready for a mother with young children to take over.

Green Party candidate for chancellor of Germany Annalena Baerbock speaks during the presentation of her book "Jetzt: Wie wir unser Land erneuern" at the House of World Culture (HKW), an exhibition house, in Berlin, Germany, 17 June 2021.

Merkel was Germany’s first chancellor, but she never had children. The Greens now believe 40-year-old Annalena Baerbock faces a persistent stereotype the current one never had to deal with: mothers should run families, not places.

Three months before the Germans went to the polls, the media asked if a mother could successfully lead Germany, sparking a heated debate over widespread sexist attitudes.

In the wake of the campaign, Baerbock has often been asked about her children. An editor of the mass-circulation newspaper Bild asked in an interview: You are the chancellor and you are in the middle of negotiations, and suddenly you get a call from your children, would you answer? Did your kids find it good that you wanted to become chancellor?

The host of a popular political talk show, Anne Will, pressured Baerbock if she won the Greens’ nomination for chancellor because she is a woman, even though party support was almost unanimous.

It has been the elephant in the room for some time now that you only got it because you are a woman, Will said.

Baerbock replied: I will not make a sex change in the next six months. Of course the issue of emancipation played a role, but it was not the only reason.

The Greens, the only party in the Bundestag national parliament with more female than male lawmakers, briefly went to the polls to overcome the conservative Merkel bloc after Baerbocks’ appointment, but are now voting about 10 points behind by about 20%.

Pollsters say this is a sign that German voters want them to be in the next coalition government, but not in the drivers’ seat.

The Green Party says the relentless questioning of Baerbocks’ suitability for the top post is unwarranted and that the media has not controlled its male rivals so strongly.

He also tells about a fake news campaign that appeared on the internet right after her appointment. This has included false claims that she was paid for a nude photo session – whose photos turned out to be of a Russian adult entertainment model that bears a striking resemblance to Baerbock – false quotes that she wants to ban ownership of pets and another fake report that she does not have a university degree.

The campaign of hatred against Baerbock is unprecedented in the history of the German election and far exceeds everything we have seen against Merkel, said Michael Butter of the University of Tuebingen. This shows that people took seriously that a Green Chancellor could end up leading Germany.

To be sure, Baerbock’s missteps as an unreported party bonus and inaccurate details in her resume have invited media scrutiny, and her lack of experience in government has been picked up by critics, often with sexist undertones. .

Killing the character

Late last month, the Greens hired a prominent defamation lawyer to fight allegations that Baerbock had in her new book removed phrases from other texts without proper citation, accusations rejected by the party as murder of character.

She has denied any wrongdoing.

Baerbock has rocked election campaign with pledges to scrap controversial pipeline project to bring Russian gas to Germany, face China in human rights record, and permanently repeal strict constitutional limits on new debt to finance a transition to a carbon neutral economy.

Polls say her style and focus on the environment are particularly appealing to young voters, especially women.

Merkel also faced media scrutiny ahead of the 2005 election, in which she won her first term.

Commentators, economists and members of Merkel’s own conservative bloc cast doubt on its ability to make sound decisions about the economy. Photographers captured pictures of sweat stains under her armpit as she waved to reporters on the red carpet outside an opera house, which slammed into newspapers on the front pages.

Baerbock looks more feminine than Merkel: she is younger, has longer hair, wears dresses and skirts, said Katharina Wrohlich of the German Institute for Economic Research DIW.

Merkel is older, has shorter hair and wears pants and jackets. So that makes her (Baerbock) an easier and more visible target of gender bias and sexism than Merkel, she said.

Baerbocks male rivals jumped in her defense after allegations of plagiarism surfaced.

Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate for chancellor most likely to succeed Merkel, said the media questioned whether Baerbock could cheat on the mother and the chancellery was inappropriate. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the Social Democrats’ candidate for chancellor, said she was being treated unfairly.

Baerbock summed up how she feels about the media coverage of her flag campaign in an interview with Brigitte women magazine: I understand, or am often told, that it is an imposition that I, as a 40-year-old woman with young children, am standing as a candidate for chancellor. This is where I say women need to be able to do everything.