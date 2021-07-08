Taiwan receives 2nd donation of COVID-19 vaccines from Japan





Taipei, July 8 (CNA) A shipment of 1.13 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to Taiwan on Thursday as a donation from Japan, the second in recent weeks. The vaccines will be reserved for people aged 50-64 and those aged 18-64 who suffer from serious illness or condition at risk for severe COVID-19 infection, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung () told a news conference. print later in the Day. Chen thanked Japan for the donation and said inspection of the vaccine shipment would be speeded up to allow faster delivery. 1.13 million doses of vaccines donated by Japan were developed by the British-Swedish biotech company AstraZeneca and produced under license in Japan. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday that vaccine donations were a gesture of gratitude for Taiwan’s aid to Japan in the wake of a devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck his country in 2011. Motegi said he hopes the vaccines will help curb the spread of the virus in Taiwan, where confirmed daily cases have been gradually flattened, but a high alert for COVID-19 remains in place due to sporadic cases of the highly contagious Delta variant. of the virus. After supplying Japan with 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca in Taiwan last month, its donations now amount to 2.37 million shots. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen () on Tuesday thanked Japan for the vaccine donations, saying on Twitter that they reflected the friendship between the two countries. To date, Taiwan has received about 7 million doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines from Japan, the United States, vaccine manufacturers and through the global vaccine sharing initiative COVAX, government data showed. As of Thursday, approximately 2.89 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Taiwan, with 12.12 percent of the population having received at least one stroke, according to the data. (By Yang Ming-chu and Teng Pei-ju) Enditem / pc

