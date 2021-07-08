Declining International Students Force Adelaide Uni to Consider Creating 130 Jobs





The University of Adelaide is considering cutting at least 130 jobs as it deals with the loss of income from international students. Main points: The University of Adelaide is considering cutting at least 130 jobs

The University of Adelaide is considering cutting at least 130 jobs The university is projecting a $ 22 million shortfall in 2022

The university is projecting a $ 22 million shortfall in 2022 The number of academic positions affected should be determined Staff were invited to attend a forum Thursday where Vice Chancellor Peter Hy described the university’s financial situation. In an email sent to staff after the forum, Mr. Hy said the university was exploring a number of options to address the shortage. “My message to the staff was one that I found difficult and sad to give, and for many people, it will not have been easy to hear, especially shortly after the measures our University took in 2020 with a strong collaboration from staff, “Mr. Hoy said in the email. “Unfortunately, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the future income of the sector from international students makes it critical for the students and staff of our University and for the state that we address our pending financial shortfall to ensure sustainability. the future of our institution. “Due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, under our current forecasts (moderate scenario) the University is facing a $ 22 million shortfall in 2022.” Mr Hy said the annual shortfall would rise to $ 47 million by 2023 if the university were not able to change the situation. “To avoid this shortfall, we are proposing to make about $ 30 million in further savings and at least $ 20 million in new revenue.” Nine options are currently being considered including the removal of at least 130 equivalent full-time professional staff positions, with the number of academic positions yet to be determined. The university is also considering merging the five faculties into three, “exploring efficiency” in administrative services, streamlining poor performance courses and programs, and identifying new sources of revenue. A “greater effort in philanthropy” is also mentioned. “Detailed decisions about how we address the proposed initiatives have not yet been finalized and while we need to take urgent action, I also acknowledge that it may take some time for us to work through the complexity of our response,” Mr Hy said. . “If the University continues to make changes, we will do so in accordance with the provisions of the Enterprise Agreement.” If the proposed changes continue, they will be implemented in mid-September.

