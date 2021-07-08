While global COVID-19 deaths lead 4 million, a suicide in Peru

AREQUIPA, Peru (AP) On the last day of Javier Vilcas’s life, his wife stood outside a hospital window with a teddy bear, red balloon and a box of chocolates to celebrate his birthday, and held a giant sign, handwritten read: Do not give up. You are the best man in the world.

Minutes later, Vilca, a 43-year-old radio journalist battling depression, overcame four stories of his death The fifth suicide by a COVID-19 patient in Peru overwhelmed Honorio Delgado hospital since the pandemic began.

Vilca also became a symbol of the despair caused by the coronavirus and the huge and seemingly growing inequalities exposed by COVID-19 on its way to a worldwide death toll of 4 million, a milestone recorded on Wednesday from Johns Hopkins University.

At the hospital where Vilca died on June 24, a single doctor and three nurses were rushing to treat 80 patients in an overcrowded, makeshift ward while Vilca gasped for breath due to an acute lack of oxygen in the bottle.

He promised me he would succeed, said Nohem Huanacchire, weeping over the coffin of her men in their half-built home without electricity on the outskirts of Arequipa, Peru’s second largest city. But I never saw him again.

The number of lives lost worldwide over the past year and a half is roughly equal to the population of Los Angeles or the nation of Georgia. Three times the number of victims killed in traffic accidents across the globe per year. According to some estimates, it is approximately the number of people killed in battle in all world wars since 1982.

Even then, the tax number is widely believed to be a low account due to neglected cases or deliberate concealment.

More than six months after vaccines became available, deaths reported by COVID-19 worldwide have dropped to about 7,900 per day, after exceeding 18,000 per day in January. The World Health Organization recorded just under 54,000 deaths last week, the lowest weekly total since last October.

As vaccination campaigns in the US and parts of Europe begin a period of euphoria after the blockade, and children there are being inoculated so they can return to summer camp and school, infection rates are still stubbornly high in many parts of South America and Southeast Asia. And crowds in Africa remain vulnerable due to large shortages of vaccines.

Also, the highly contagious delta variant is spreading rapidly, setting alarms, increasing the number of cases in countries and turning the crisis increasingly into a race between the vaccine and the mutant version.

The variant has been discovered in at least 96 countries. Australia, Israel, Malaysia, Hong Kong and other countries have again imposed restrictions in an effort to suppress it.

Variants, unequal access to vaccines and relaxation of precautions in some richer countries are a toxic combination that is very dangerous, warned Ann Lindstrand, a senior immunization official at the WHO.

Instead of treating the crisis as an I-and-I-and-my-country problem, she said, we should become serious that this is a global problem that needs to be solved worldwide.

As the U.S. lost President Joe Bidens’ goal of getting at least one blow to 70% of American adults by July 4, nationwide deaths dropped significantly to about 200 a day, from a peak of over 3,400 a day in January.

And the U.S. economy has buzzed backwards, with growth forecast this year to be the fastest in almost seven decades. Even cruise ships, an early vector for the spread of viruses, are resuming voyages after a hiatus of more than a year.

In Britain, despite persistent fears about the delta variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to lift all remaining restrictions this month. Britain this week recorded a one-day total of more than 30,000 new infections for the first time since January.

Elsewhere in Europe, tens of thousands of football fans in some cities were able to personally watch their national teams compete in the European Championship a year after the tournament was postponed, although participation in some stadiums was strictly limited.

In parts of the developing world, it is a story of despair.

In Latin America, only 1 in 10 people are fully vaccinated, contributing to an increase in cases in countries such as Colombia, Brazil, Bolivia and Uruguay. Meanwhile, the virus is penetrating into remote areas of Africa that were previously spared, contributing to a sharp increase in cases.

Peru has been one of the hardest hit by the virus, with the highest mortality rate of any country in the world as a percentage of its population.

In Arequipa, Vilca’s suicide spread to the front pages of tabloids in the city of 1 million. His widow said his death was a protest against the deteriorating conditions faced by COVID-19 patients.

Nationwide, Peru has only 2,678 intensive care beds for a population of 32 million, a small number even by low Latin American standards. Nor was Vilca among the lucky 14% of Peruvians who received a single dose of the vaccine.

Across the country, a new routine has emerged as people spend their days crashing to fill the heavy, green tanks of oxygen purchased on the black market that are a lifeline for their ailing loved ones. Some businesses have tripled the price of oxygen, forcing many people to plunder their savings or sell items.

From the hospital where Vilca took his life, he called and said everyone had been abandoned. No one was paying attention, his widow said, pointing to her cellphone a photo her husband sent her of himself on one of the rare moments when he was lucky enough to have an oxygen mask.

Together with South America, which accounts for about 40% of daily deaths from COVID-19, India has emerged as the other leading driver of mortality. Even then, experts believe that the approximately 1,000 deaths recorded every day in India are almost certainly a sub-account.

In the state of Madhya Pradesh, with over 73 million people, a journalist found that the increase in deaths recorded from all causes in May alone was five times the pre-pandemic levels and 67 times the official number of virus deaths for the month, which was 2,451.

Wealthy countries, including Britain, the US and France have pledged to donate around 1 billion COVID-19 shots to help close the inequality gap. But experts say $ 11 billion is needed to immunize the world. Of the 3 billion doses administered globally, less than 2% have been in the developing world.

The promise to provide 1 billion doses is a drop in the ocean, said Agnes Callemard, Amnesty International’s secretary general. She criticized politicians for choosing more of the same half-measures and insufficient gestures.

The UN-backed effort to distribute vaccines to poor countries, known as COVAX, has also been weakened. Its largest supplier, the Serum Institute of India, stopped exporting vaccines to Mars to deal with the epidemic in the subcontinent.

Meanwhile, countries including the Seychelles, Chile and Bahrain, relying on Chinese-made vaccines, have seen explosions even after reaching relatively high levels of coverage, raising questions about the effectiveness of the photos.

Dora Curry, an Atlanta-based director of health justice at the charity CARE, said she is deeply concerned that while children in Germany, France and the US are being immunized, aid is slow to reach much more vulnerable people. in poor countries.

If there was any way I could give that dose to someone in Uganda, I would do it, said Curry, who admitted she would probably immunize her 11-year-old daughter when it is acceptable. But that just speaks to the problems with the distribution system we have.

Goodman reported from Miami, Cheng from London. AP journalists Krutika Pathi and Aniruddha Ghosal contributed from New Delhi.