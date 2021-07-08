International
International Earth and Sky Photo Contest 2014
Global Astronomy Month in April 2014 brings the 5th International Earth and Sky Photo Contest on the Importance of Dark Skies.
Coordinated by TWAN the competition is open to anyone of any age, anywhere in the world. The online Earth and Sky photo contest is open to submission by any photography enthusiast at any age from around the world. International projects World Night and Global Astronomy Month together with the National Observatory of Optical Astronomy are the organizers of the Earth and Sky Competition. The competition was established by the TWAN and Dark Skies Awareness project in 2008 as a regional program. It expanded into an international endeavor in 2009 during the International Year of Astronomy. In 2013 participants from around 45 countries presented an amazing collection of night images. Contest news was broadcast by leading science news media around the world and the winning images were widely promoted. With the growing impact of TWAN on both photography and astronomy communities along with the efforts of Astronomers Without Borders (AWB), the organization behind Global Astronomy Month, Earth and Sky Photo Contest will have an even bigger response this year.
The submitted images should be created in “TWAN style” – showing the Earth and the sky – combining elements of the night sky (eg stars, planets, moon or celestial events) against the backdrop of a beautiful, historic, or location or visible reference point. This style of photography is called landscape astrophotography. ”This is similar to general“ Night Photography, ”but with more focus on the sky, astronomical perspectives, and celestial phenomena.
The theme of the competition, The Importance of Dark Skies, has two categories: The Beauty of the Night Sky and Against the Lights. The photos submitted in the competition should aim to address each category: either to impress people with how important and amazing the starry sky is or to impress people with how bad the problem of light pollution has become. Both categories illustrate how light pollution affects our lives. Photographers can submit images in one or both categories. The contest organizers encourage participants to see examples of such photos from winners in recent years: the winners of 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2010. The winners of the 5th contest will be announced from mid-May 2014.
