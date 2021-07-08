Global Ag News for July 8th





SOT —- JAVA ETANOL Overnight wheat prices have risen 2 1/4 in SRW, up to 6 in HRW, up to 5 3/4 in HRS; Corn rises 2 1/2; Unchanged soy beans; I made soy $ 0.16; Sooil down 0.71. For the week so far wheat prices are down 27 3/4 in SRW, down 26 1/4 in HRW, down 23 3/4 in HRS; Corn drops 43 1/2; Soybeans down 66; Soy peas $ 2.33; Sooil down 2.58. For the month to date wheat prices are down 55 in SRW, down 68 1/2 in HRW, down 36 in HRS; Corn goes down 55; Soy beans down 71 3/4; Soy peas $ 15.20; Sooil down 3.78. Chinese Future of Agu (September 21) Soybeans at 20 yuan; Soy peas 5; Sooil down 2; Palm oil down 44; Corn falls 13 – Malaysian palm is down 24. Malaysian palm oil prices overnight fell 24 ringgit (-0.63%) to 3771 fluctuating between gains and losses, with investors weighing prospects for weaker demand with the impact of restrictions associated with coronavirus in production at Malaysia’s second largest grower. Forecasts of corn between the west, soybeans and winter wheat:West: Showers scattered south Wednesday and Saturday-Sunday, showers scattered Thursday-Friday. Temperatures below normal near Sunday. East: Showers scattered until Sunday. Temperatures above Wednesday close to normal, close to Thursday-Sunday normal. Forecast 6 to 10 days: Showers distributed Monday-Friday. Temperatures below Monday-Tuesday close to normal, close to Wednesday-Friday above normal. The player card for 7/7 had funds: net seller of 1,000 SRW wheat contracts, seller of 7,000 corn, seller of 11,000 soy beans, buyer of 1,000 soybeans and buyer of 2,500 soyoil. Preliminary changes in the future Open Interest as of July 7 were: SRW Wheat with 1,371 contracts, HRW Wheat with 627, Corn with 7,025, Soy below 7,637, Soymeal with 3,190, Soyoil with 677. There were changes in records (-1 Oats). Total registration: 20 contracts SRW Wheat; 0 oats; 0 corn; 13 Soybeans; 388 Sojoil; 407 Soybeans; 1,249 HRW Wheat. tenders SALES SALES FOR WHEAT: A group of importers in Thailand are believed to have purchased about 65,000 tonnes of food wheat of optional origin in a tender for up to 230,700 tonnes which closed on Wednesday

SELLING GERTIS: South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed to be supplied of optional origin in a private deal late Tuesday without launching an international tender,

Wheat feed, barley tender: Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said Wednesday it will require 80,000 tonnes of edible wheat and 100,000 tonnes of barley to be loaded by October 31 and arrive in Japan on 23 December. , through a simultaneous buying and selling auction (SBS) to be held on July 14th.

DISAPPOINTED TORRIN, FEJM WHRITE GROUP TENDER: South Korea’s Largest Animal Feed Manufacturer Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) did not make any purchases in an international tender to buy up to 138,000 tonnes of corn, but bought 65,000 tonnes of wheat per animal.

BAY TENDER Milling: Japan buys 108,175 tons of Wheat Milling REPENTENT TENDER Wheat tender: Saudi Arabia’s main wheat purchasing agency, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO), on Thursday launched an international tender to buy about 360,000 tonnes of wheat

Wheat Tender: The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture requested 108,175 tonnes of food quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender.

Wheat tender: State Algeria Agency in Algeria OAIC has launched an international tender to purchase mill wheat to be sourced from optional origin

Wheat tender: Turkish state grain board TMO has launched an international tender to purchase a total of about 395,000 tonnes of mill wheat

Wheat tender: Bangladesh state grain buyer launches international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of mill wheat

Wheat tender: Bangladesh state grain buyer launches another international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of mill wheat

Wheat tender: Ethiopian government launches international tender to purchase about 400,000 tonnes of mill wheat of optional origin

GJYMI AND FEAR TENDER: Importers in the Philippines are tendering to buy up to 200,000 tonnes of animal feed and mill wheat FAO raises views on world grain stocks in the 2021-22 season World grain reserves in the 2021-22 season are now seen at 836 million tonnes, about 24 million tonnes above the previous estimate, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said in a report on Thursday. This would put inventory 2.4% higher than the year, the first gain since the 2017-18 season

Much of the growth is driven by the highest corn reserves expected in China, which are now seen reaching 152 million tonnes That’s 24 million tonnes above the previous forecast and 3 million tonnes over the previous season, marking Chinas first annual increase in six years The use of Chinas corn in animal feed is expected to fall into much greater use of other foods

The forecast for wheat inventories has been reduced to 297 million tonnes, although this remains the highest level ever for the crop The estimate for global wheat production cut to 784.7 million tonnes, 1 million tonnes below the preliminary estimate

The global ratio of wheat use stock in the years 2021-22 is seen to fly close to 29%, stable with the level 2020-21 Brazil 2021 soybean exports are estimated at a record 86.7 million T – Abiove TODAY’S EXPORTS TB BRAZIL 20 2021 ESTIMATED NO RECORD 86.7 MILLION TNS AGAINST 85R 85.7 MILLION TNS FORECAST IN JUNE – LBNDA OF THINGS TO THE OBJECT ABIOVE FROM T-LAST APPLICATION TOK LAST BRAZILIAN WORLD N 1 1 MILLION TNS N 4. 4.16 MILLION TNS AS EXPECTED EXPORTS T ST FORT

DESIGN PCR PRODUCTION OF THE FAMILY FOR ABIOVE KNIVES 2021 N.5 46.5 MILLION TNS

P NAM FAMILY PROCESSING CAN TALL BALLE BY 800,000 TNS IF BRAZIL FAILS YOUNG MIXING 13% OF BIODIESEL IN DI EFFECTIVE DIESEL SEPTEMBER – PIORMES

ABIOVE says recession caused biodiesel price to fall, justifying increase in mandatory biodiesel mix

KEEPING MIXTURE AS A BIODIESEL N 10 10% YOU CAN DISCOVER BRAZILIAN FARMERS PL PL TOR COLLECT THE NEXT SEASON OF SO SOBB –S – ABIOVE Indian Palm Oil Imports in July Seen Increasing 9% in duty reduction Indias palm oil imports could rise about 9% in July from a month ago, helped governments reduce foreign purchase obligations and lift restrictions on refined varieties, according to GG Patel, managing partner of GGN Research . Still, lower local prices compared to foreign levels discourage strong imports: Patel

Inbound shipments could rise to 650,000 tonnes this month from about 595,000 tonnes in June, the lowest since March Purchases in August are seen at 700,000 tonnes: Patel

Soybean oil imports are likely to be 300,000 tonnes each in July and August, compared to an estimated 225,000 tonnes in June Purchases of sunflower oil are seen at 120,000-150,000 tonnes each this month and next, versus 174,000 tonnes in June

Chinese Corn Prices Near Cheaper This Year In Weakening Demand The future of corn in Dalian is trading around lower levels this year from expectations that demand for wheat in animal feed will fall due to the increasing use of alternatives such as wheat and rice, and as lost pig farmers stall expansion of falling herds. prices Earnings fell more than 12% from their record in January. The Chinas Institute of Agriculture has lowered its estimate for total corn demand in 2020-21 by 3 million tonnes to 278 million tonnes and by 5 million tonnes for next year. While the researcher kept import forecasts unchanged, the decline in local demand reinforces speculation that foreign purchases may have peaked. Global Food Costs End Up Increasing New Year, Reducing Inflation Pressure Global food prices were pulled for the first time in a year, potentially offering a relief to consumers and easing inflationary pressures. A United Nations estimate for food costs fell 2.5% in June, easing from a nine-year high and marking the first decline since May 2020. Prices of vegetable oils and cereals fell during the month, offsetting gains in meat and sugar.

Cereal prices for meat in vegetable oils – ingredients that feed into countless grocery stores – rallied this year over major Chinese imports, the reopening of economies and weather risks to crops. The decline in recent months may reduce inflation risks, both for central banks facing pressure to tighten stimulus measures and for poor countries that rely heavily on imports to feed their populations.

There may be more convenience for consumers in the medium and long term. A recent opinion from the UN and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development predicts a slowdown in demand and an increase in production to ease food prices in the coming years.

Still, the UN gauge remains historically high and crop prices are relying on the weather in the coming months to determine if crops across Europe and North America will be large enough to replenish strained reserves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.admis.com/global-ag-news-for-july-8th/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos