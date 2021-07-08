Indian scientists discover new moss species in Antarctica





Indian scientists from Central Punjab University have discovered a new species of moss in East Antarctica, something that took scientists five years to confirm. Scientists have called it moss Bryum bharatiensis after Bharat, one of India’s research stations on the mainland. The station itself is named after the Hindu goddess Bharati, better known as Saraswati. The discovery by Indian scientists has been reviewed and accepted by colleagues Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity, a leading international magazine, according to a BBC report. Scientists first found moss species during an expedition to Antarctica in 2017, after which they spent five years sorting and comparing moss DNA with other plants. This is the first time India has discovered a plant species since the research station was set up in Antarctica in 1984. Felix Bast who heads the Department of Botany at Punjab Central University in northern India was part of the six-month expedition that found dark green species in the Larsemann Hills continental area, near Bharati station in January 2017. Sampling was done in January, that is, during the summer season in Antarctica. Moss 1.5 to 3 cm long was seen growing in pieces in several places near Bharati station. The spores of this moss remain dormant and survive the harsh winters, Dr Bast was quoted as saying. Indian Express Newspaper. However, scientists still do not understand how plants survive the harsh climate of the continents during the winter months. They say the moss is likely to dry out at a dormant stage, almost to a seed at this time, and germinate again during the summer in September when they begin to receive sunlight again, according to the BBC. The dried moss then absorbs water from the melting snow. There is another impossible source that contributes to mule growth: penguin feces. Moss, thus, mainly grew in areas where penguins bred in large numbers. The excreta of the penguin which has nitrogen and does not spoil due to the climate allowed the moss to survive, Dr Bast told the BBC. Antarctica is getting greener. Many temperate plant species that previously could not survive on this frozen continent are now seen everywhere because of the continent’s warming, he said. Being part of a grueling six-month-old Indian Antarctic mission is a great privilege. On a personal level, this discovery is the fruit of this scientific mission, Dr Bast said in another statement to local media in India. More than 100 species of moss have been documented from Antarctica to date.

