Amarinder Singh’s meeting with Prashant Church raises eyebrows within Congress
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh met with Prashant Kishor poll strategist in Delhi a day after his meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
Prashant Kishor and Punjab CM survey strategist Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Punjab Prime Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor at his official residence, the Kapurthala House in Delhi, has raised eyebrows within Congress party circles.
Amarinder Singh met with Prashant Kishor before returning to Chandigarh. However, sources told India Today TV that the meeting between the two did not go well with some of the party leaders who view Kishor with suspicion.
After meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, Amarinder Singh had announced that any decision by her to address the crisis in the Punjab party units involving party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu would be acceptable.
But his meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, appointed chief adviser to the Punjab prime minister in March, has raised questions.
The meeting is significant as it follows the verdict of the West Bengal poll and Prashant Kishors claim to give up managing the poll. Reports say the Indian Prashant Kishors Political Action Committee (IPAC) has started collecting polling data and the relevant bases to prepare for the Punjab polling campaign that will start in late 2020.
A group of leaders close to the Gandhi family does not like Prashant Kishor to work with dissident leaders from the Congress Party like Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mamata Banerjee and, most recently, Sharad Pawar who formed separate groups. They also accuse the poll strategist of creating friction with its ally DMK during the recently concluded seats distribution talks ahead of the recently concluded Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
Leaders blame Kishor for advising DMK leader MK Stalin against giving more seats to Congress. The Congress party had to decide on only 25 seats versus the 39 required by it in the state.
Earlier, in an interview with India Today TV, Congressional data cell chief Praveen Chakraborty had warned against giving key decision-making resources to polling strategies like Prashant Kishor.
Read also: Callers do Prashant Kishor role, provoke leaders against Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Read also: Eye in 2022, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Appoints Prashant Kishor as Chief Advisor, New Salary 1
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
