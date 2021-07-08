There could be an exodus of Jews from Northern Ireland if the UK and EU could not agree on a long-term solution to the so-called Brexit sausage war, ministers have warned.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said a small, highly vulnerable Jewish community was concerned they would not be able to get into the best food if the UK and EU could not find a solution to the current dispute on trade agreements for the region.

Last month, the two sides agreed on a further three-month delay for an EU ban on the sale of British chilled meat in Northern Ireland.

But Lewis said once the cold meat forgiveness period ended on Sept. 30, Jews would be forced to travel 100 miles to Dublin to get better food.

The ban is part of the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, although the UK believes the EU is enforcing the rules in a purist way and is seeking to persuade Brussels to find accommodation within the terms of the agreement.

Mr Lewis spoke after meeting with Rabbi Chief Ephraim Mirvis, Marie van der Zyl’s board chairman and leading Jewish figures from Northern Ireland this week.

After the meeting, Jewish leaders warned that the protocol threatened to end Jewish life in Belfast.

Putting the details behind similar comments by the Prime Minister on Wednesday, Mr. Lewis said of a Policy Exchange event on Thursday: I think very unprecedented this week, the chairman and chairman of the Board of Deputies came together to join me in a meeting with the leaders of the Jewish community in Northern Ireland and made it very clear what the problems and challenges of the protocol mean.

They mean that later this year after the forgiveness period for chilled meat ends, the Jewish community is unable to have easy access and potentially any access in an affordable way to the best products.

They used the phrase that this threatens an exodus of the Jewish community from Northern Ireland.

None of us can tolerate or be willing to accept that result.

He added: It’s a small, very vulnerable Jewish community in Northern Ireland who simply are not able to provide those goods logistically at a weekly shop 100 miles each way from Belfast to Dublin to secure better food, let alone the cost impact on someone living retired.

Responding, an EU official said the grace period had been agreed to allow supermarkets in Northern Ireland to adapt supply chains to the new rules.

They also stressed that Northern Ireland has full access to the single European market for goods, including meat, under the unique trade conditions agreed in the protocol.

Meanwhile, Brexit Minister Lord Frost said the UK would detail its plan to resolve issues around the protocol within the next two weeks.

The Downing Roads negotiator with the EU said the Government will set out its proposals for MPs before the House of Commons sets up for the summer recess on July 22nd.

He said all options remain on the table to resolve issues, including the UK unilaterally suspending the protocol.

But Frost stressed that the UK would not set a deadline or submit an ultimatum to the EU.

We are confident given everything we have gone through in recent years that there are ways to find a new balance and find the necessary adjustments, he said of the event.

But obviously all options remain on the table for us.

We were considering our next steps, we were discussing with all of them with interest and I can say today that we will present our approach to Parliament in a considered way to these questions before the summer break.

Frost added: There are no deadlines here.

You were not putting something on the table and saying that you take it or leave it, or you have to work according to this set deadline by establishing our approach to Parliament.