Scotland: Poseidon fleet contract to bring over 100 jobs to RAF Lossiemouth





A new military deal worth over 230 230 million for the RAF Poseidon naval aircraft fleet is set to bring about a welcome increase in jobs in Scotland.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has announced that most of the 153 jobs created will be based at the RAF Lossiemouth in Moray – home to the Poseidon fleet and the remaining 46 jobs will be distributed across Bristol, Yeovil and Gosport.

The contract with Boeing Defense UK (BDUK) will provide aircraft maintenance support and personnel along with a comprehensive training package for aircraft crews. Specializing in submarine combat, the Poseidon (P-8A) is a multi-role RAF patrol aircraft. Working together with the Royal Navy and close maritime allies such as the United States and Norway, Poseidon finds, identifies and tracks potentially hostile submarines operating around UK waters. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Our new Poseidon fleet continues to grow from strength to strength and is already defending UK maritime interests at home and abroad. “This contract with Boeing Defense UK provides our critical aircraft capabilities for submarine hunting while also setting up a home-grown training enterprise and creating over 150 British jobs.” This latest contract is based on the 4 470 million investment that the Poseidon program has already made to RAF Lossiemouth. The Poseidon fleet is operated by a new 100 100 million facility at RAF Lossiemouth that opened in September 2020, which includes a three-bay hangar, squadron accommodation, training, mission support and two flight simulators. Investments at the base now amount to 4 470 million, according to the Ministry of Defense, including a 75 75 million upgrade on the runway before the country becomes home to the UK fleet of Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning surveillance aircraft. A Poseidon flies with a Typhoon over the North Sea Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “This contract award and the creation of more than 100 jobs at RAF Lossiemouth is another excellent example of the benefits that UK defense investments bring to Scotland. “Moray’s fleet of Poseidon submarines is vital to maintaining the safety of the UK and our NATO allies. And the prosperity generated by the employment of defense in Scotland, together with the UK Government’s Work Plan, it will help us recover better from the pandemic. ” DE&S P-8A Poseidon team leader Malcolm French said: “I am extremely proud of the P-8A delivery team and what is another example of excellent service from DE&S. “Set in a tight timeline, and incorporating the exact requirements, this contract helps enable the full range of capabilities that Poseidon brings, sees our modern aircraft fully supported and our personnel being trained from the most facilities. the latest in art. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/19429190.scotland-poseidon-fleet-contract-bring-100-jobs-raf-lossiemouth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos