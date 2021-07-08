The plane crash highlights Russia’s weak security record, regional problems Aviation News

A plane crash on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula emblems the nations that are deteriorating aviation security record and a much bigger problem of its gigantic Far East region facing depopulation despite its mineral wealth, according to experts.

All 22 passengers and six crew members aboard the An-28, including two children, died after the plane crashed into a rock leaking over the Okhotsk Sea northwest of Kamchatka, Russia’s volcanic Pacific, in a foggy and cloudy Tuesday afternoon

Most of the carcasses are fished from the cold waters.

Rescue workers continue to comb through the area of ​​about 20 square kilometers (about 8 square miles) in search of debris and aircraft flight recorders, the Emergency Ministry said.

There is no official conclusion on what caused Tuesday’s crash, but Russian prosecutors say possible causes could include a pilot error, bad weather or a technical glitch.

The incident points to a bigger problem for small Russian airlines operating decades-old planes that need better equipment, such as instrument landing systems, that ensure flight accuracy, experts told Al Jazeera.

The latest equipment would increase the usability of each airport in bad weather something known in aviation as a minimum of meteorology.

This will give a chance to raise the meteorological minimum when safe ups and downs are possible, Al Jazeera told Oleg Panteleyev, a Moscow-based expert with the Infomost Consulting agency.

Russia also has one of the worst security records in the world.

According to a 2018 report by the International Aviation Committee, a group that oversees air safety standards in post-Soviet states, pilot errors cause 75 percent of plane crashes and other accidents in Russia and other former USSR states. .

Some of the most deadly recent crashes in Russia include the December 2016 tragedy, which saw a military plane crash into the Black Sea after taking off from Sochi International Airport, killing 92 people, including 64 members of the army choir. on their way to Syria to perform for Russian troops.

In November 2013, a Boeing-737 owned by the Russian company Tatarstan crashed in the Volga region in the city of Kazan, killing 50 passengers and crew.

In April 2010, all 96 people aboard a Polish Air Force Tupolev-154 aircraft carrying the Polish president and senior Polish officials died in a collision near the western Russian city of Smolensk.

There is indeed a major collision with corpses a year, said Mikhail Barabanov, an analyst with the Center for Strategy and Technology Analysis, a Moscow-based think tank, in a Facebook post in 2019, shortly after an emergency landing of an Aeroflot Aircraft SSJ-100 in Moscow killed 41.

A dying region

In Kamchatka, airplanes are the only reliable way to move around the region, a UK-sized peninsula with a population of just 320,000.

Kamchatka mountainous terrain, numerous rivers and Siberian climate make it impossible to build paved roads.

There is no road and no land [transport] infrastructure as such, they are minimal only in coastal areas, Moscow-based air safety expert Roman Gusarov told Al Jazeera.

That is why they operate small regional aircraft, mostly with turboprop engines, which are capable of landing at small airports of the types, he said.

These airlines are vital to Russia, the world’s largest nation by land, where perpetual frost and long distances make routes unreliable and impassable.

Kamchatka illustrates these typical Russian conditions and why the eastern part of the nation of 143 million people faces a catastrophic depopulation.

There are basically no roads on the northern peninsulas, said Kamchatka resident Natalia Sushko.

She was born on the southern peninsula 62 years ago, but left it for the mainland, as continental Russia is called, in 2013.

Kamchatka is unimaginably beautiful, but so. Summer lasts two or three months, but the rest of the year is rainy, humid, cold, windy and stormy, said Sushko, who now lives on the outskirts of Moscow.

Its departure is part of a mass exodus from Kamchatka and the rest of Russia to the Far East, a beautiful part of Northeast Asia that borders Alaska, China, North Korea and Japan and covers two-fifths of Russia.

This is slightly more than all of Australia, but the population of the regions is only 8.2 million. And that is 20 percent lower than before the Soviet collapse.

Despite promises of free land and other benefits, people are still leaving the region in groups, and by 2050, there could be less than four million people living there, demographers predict.

Airplanes and helicopters of all kinds played a key role in the Soviet Union’s efforts to develop the resource-rich region.

Communist Moscow developed an aviation network that would transport people, food, medicine, medical equipment, and even hay.

We used to fly hay to the Far North so that the children could drink milk, Vitaly Shelkovnikov, who heads the Moscow-based Flight Safety consulting agency, told Al Jazeera.

The cows that ate hay were blind because of Arctic nights for months, but their milk was still good for the kids, he said.

Official response

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and the regional governor promised financial compensation of up to $ 5,000.

We will do everything to help [you] survived this tragedy, Vladimir Solodov told the families of the victims in the city of Palana.

Some locals, however, believe the tragedy could have been prevented because a similar plane crashed into the same rock nine years ago.

In 2012, another An-28 with 14 people on board collided with the Pyatibratka rock (Of the Five Brothers). Only four passengers survived, and an orthodox wooden cross with the names of the dead marks the crash site.

The locals vowed to blow up the rock or change the route of the planes landing in Palana. Aviation officials backed the idea, local publication Kamchatka Info reported.

But the authorities did not respond. They were not even interested in answering, Al Jazeera told a local resident on condition of anonymity.