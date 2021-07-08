UPDATE: After fever subsides, pope undergoes scans to rule out infection





VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Recovering from colon surgery, Pope Francis briefly had a fever at the end of July 7, prompting his doctors to perform a scan of his abdomen and chest the next morning for him. check for signs of infection. The scan results were negative, as were the results of “routine and microbiological examinations,” the Vatican press office said on July 8. “His Holiness Pope Francis spent a quiet day eating and moving without assistance,” the press office said in its daily update on how the pope is recovering after undergoing a three-hour operation on July 4 at Gemelli Hospital. Rome. As with any surgery, but especially bowel surgery, infection is a major concern after surgery. Ahead of the outbreak, the press office said Pope Francis had sent a message of “paternal closeness” to “young patients in nearby neighborhoods of pediatric oncology and pediatric neurosurgery”. “At this special moment, he looks at all those who suffer, expressing his closeness to the sick, especially those who need the most care,” the press office said. The Vatican’s noon bulletin on July 7, issued before the pope’s interim temperature, said doctors had removed his intravenous drops and that “the post-operative progress of His Holiness Pope Francis continues to be regular and satisfactory.” . “The Holy Father has continued to eat regularly and infusion therapy has been suspended,” he added. Announcing that the pope had arrived at Rome hospital on July 4, the Vatican had said he would undergo “a planned surgical intervention for a symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon.” The next morning, the Vatican said the operation lasted three hours and involved “a left hemiectomy”, the removal of the descending part of the colon, which may be recommended to treat diverticulitis, when the bags are swollen in the lining of the intestine or bowel. obese become inflamed or infected. Three days after surgery, the Vatican said, “the final histological examination has confirmed a severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis,” a tissue hardening. The statement appears to indicate that the biopsy did not show cancer cells. “Pope Francis has been touched by the many messages and affections received these days and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” the Vatican message read. Pope Francis is expected to stay in hospital until at least July 11. Since the papacy of St. John Paul II, Gemelli Hospital, part of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, has kept a room on the 10th floor for use by the pope.

