



Chinese social media company WeChat has apparently removed accounts targeting the LGBT community, sparking concerns from US officials and human rights groups about the Chinese government’s ongoing efforts to censor content online. The founder of an LGBT group who spoke anonymously Associated Press out of fear of retaliation said dozens of social media accounts were shut down on Tuesday evening, with account operators sending out a notice informing them they had violated the platform rules. The AP noted that no additional details were provided on that specific content that led to the breach, nor what rules were used to justify account bans, which included those run by university students and non-governmental organizations. While operating company WeChats,Tencent Holding Ltd., told the AP that it had received a request for comment, it did not immediately confirm the removal of the accounts or provided comments on the matter. State Department spokesman Ned Price responded to news of the bans during a news conference Wednesday, telling reporters that the Biden administration was concerned that China had restricted the social media accounts of LGBTQI Plus student groups and NGOs that were simply expressing their views, exercising their right to freedom of expression and freedom of speech. “ We are against using network restrictions to suppress freedom of expression online, he added, according to the AP. While homosexuality has been decriminalized in China since 1997, the AP noted that LGBT persons still face discrimination across the country. Government-approved measures have continued to impose restrictions on the LGBT community, including its strict cybersecurity law, under which LGBT content is included in the ban on sites for content deemed to be disruptive of China’s social order. It was not immediately clear whether the recent closures were ordered directly by the Chinese government, although the ruling Communist Party has drawn increasing scrutiny in recent months for its crackdown and regulation of specific content on online platforms operating in the country. ex President Trump Trump Golf Club Reaches 0K Deal With NJ Over Drunk Car Collision Trump To Participate In Lawyer Conor McGregor Giuliani License Defender Fight In Suspended DC MORE VERY had released a ban on WeChat, TikTok and other Chinese apps due to concerns in their user data collection, however President Biden Joe BidenThe wife of the assassinated Haitian president was sent to Florida for treatment signed an executive order last month replacing the movement of its predecessors by running a evidence-based analysis of the risks posed by the software and applications developed by a foreign adversary that may represent an unfair or unacceptable national security risk to U.S. citizens.

