Lesufi apologizes for careless behavior after promoting Chinese pills to treat Covid-19





Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has apologized after a video of him promoting Chinese capsules as medicine for Covid-19 appeared. Lesufi was recorded saying the pills were miracle capsules he and his family took after they got the virus and he highly recommended that people with Covid-19 take them. He made the announcement despite the fact that the pills had not been declared safe to use in South Africa by the relevant health authorities. In the video, Lesufi is sitting at a table answering questions from a person whose face is not shown. The photo of the tablets is also attached to the video. When the family became infected with Covid-19, it was a disappointing and difficult moment, but luckily we had a friend who visited China and came back with some capsules that I call miracle capsules. After taking them, we feel relieved. Chest pain, severe fever pain disappeared. They may not taste good, but they do. This is why one is committed to recommending them, especially to people who have Covid-19 or people who have been through Covid-19 or people who have symptoms of Covid-19. The solution that makes China free is now in our country and it is very important that we take that solution and stay free and stay safe, he said. Lesufi also said that it did not take him long to recover and that he immediately felt some kind of relief after taking the pills. However, Lesufi has now said he understands that he understands that he participated in an unauthorized medical process after interacting with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). For this, I sincerely apologize and thus, unconditionally, withdraw all comments made while studying the product. The information was disseminated to the public without my permission. I trusted the pharmacist, the medication caretaker, to instruct me correctly, but it was not so. I trusted my pharmacist in this case who invited me to participate in the product study and who claimed that the product was submitted for approval. I also fully apologize for not verifying with the Regulatory Authority, SAHPRA, if this was correct and acceptable. I sincerely apologize for my careless behavior and will cooperate fully with SAHPRA to ensure that this issue is handled properly. I have already started engaging with Sahpra regulatory compliance unit to ensure that we reverse inaccurate information shared with the public. Since then I have asked the pharmacist, who knows the approval processes, to also cooperate with SAHPRA and obtain all relevant information for the regulatory body. “Once again I regret my participation in this incomplete process and the possible lie shared with members of the public,” said Lesufi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/gauteng/lesufi-apologises-for-careless-behaviour-after-promoting-chinese-pills-to-treat-covid-19-9983e56a-d416-40cd-bcc6-a9fb6733316f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos