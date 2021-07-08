Travel without quarantine resume on July 19 for fully vaccinated passengers returning from amber list countries

from 19 July, arrivals that have been fully vaccinated with an NHS-administered vaccine in the UK (plus 14 days), or are in an officially approved UK vaccine clinical trial, return to England from amber list counties will no longer need to have to provide proof of their vaccination status to carriers before travel

Pre-departure tests and day 2 test measures remain

children under the age of 18 to be exempted from quarantine when returning to England from amber countries

recommendation for people not to travel to amber countries will also be removed from July 19 people should continue to check FCDO travel tips before booking travel

The news marks the next step in the prudent reopening of international travel, as the Prime Minister outlined plans earlier this week to ease COVID-19 restrictions in England from step 4 of the roadmap.

The government has decided today (July 8, 2021) the details to enable people who have been fully vaccinated with an NHS administered vaccine, plus 14 days, to travel to amber countries without the need for quarantine upon their return to England, from Monday 19 July. The recommendation for people not to travel to amber list countries will also be removed from July 19th.

The changes will take effect from Monday, July 19 at 4 p.m. Those who are fully vaccinated with an NHS vaccine administered in uk and are returning from amber countries will still be required to perform a pre-departure test before arrival in England, together with a PCR test on or before day 2 upon arrival. They will not have to take a day 8 test or self-isolate. Any positive results will be listed genomically to continue to manage the risk of importing variants.

Children under the age of 18 will not have to isolate when they return to England. While the recommendation that people not travel to amber countries is being lifted, children ages 4 and under will continue to be excluded from any travel tests. Children ages 5 to 10 will only need to do one day 2 PCR and 11 to 18 year olds will have to do a pre-departure test and a day 2 PCR as is the case for arrivals from green list countries.

The success of our vaccine program has been aided by those who take self-sacrifice in clinical trials and those who are part of approved COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in uk will be treated as vaccinated.

At this stage, there will be no change in requirements for those returning from green or red list countries even when fully vaccinated, nor for unvaccinated passengers traveling from amber countries who do not have a valid exemption. .

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

Thanks to the successful use of vaccines, we were now able to extend the journey without quarantine NHS administer fully vaccinated adults and children under the age of 18 and take another step towards the full reopening of international travel. As we continue with internal unlocking, the only right is for people to travel again, be it for business that helps create jobs, back vacations or reconnecting family and friends. However, protecting public health remains our priority and we will act quickly if action is needed.

Secretary of Health Sajid Javid said:

Vaccinations have severely weakened the link between COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, building a protective wall across the country. As we learn to live with this virus, due to the tremendous progress of the vaccine program with more than 3 in 5 people now with two strokes, we can take safe steps to ease travel restrictions, as we are doing at home . Allowing un quarantined travel for fully vaccinated people means they can be reunited with their loved ones overseas and we can get back to normal as soon as possible.

The government is taking a phased approach to changing requirements and is already considering quarantine plans for non-vaccines. uk residents arriving from amber countries later this summer, where it is safe to do so. The Test to Release scheme remains an option for non-fully vaccinated travelers returning from amber countries to shorten the quarantine period, paying for a private test and being released early if they receive a negative COVID-19 test result.

Travel continues to be different than usual, and while some restrictions remain in place travelers should expect their experience to be different and may face longer waiting times than they are used to although the government is making every effort to speed up ranks safely. We will continue to open electronic gates during the summer, with many already in operation at airports and more to be added in the coming months.

Carriers will play a critical role in conducting primary checks of all passengers before boarding, checking that people have the proper COVID-19 certification documents to ensure that we can continue to protect against new variants. . Anyone who does not comply with the health measures may face a fine, and carriers will be required to ensure that proper checks are carried out.

Airlines uk CEO, Tim Alderslade said:

This is a positive move towards the genuine reopening of the sector that has demanded. Opening the market for the rest of the summer, this announcement will offer much greater opportunities to travel, do business and see family and friends, and allow many more of our customers to book with certainty. The summer season basically starts here. The airlines expect to work with the government to continue this momentum and further open the market.

All travelers will still need to complete their passenger placement form, which will include the requirement to declare vaccination status and provide proof of their pre-departure test. Amber arrivals will be required to prove their full vaccination status to the carrier before leaving, or through NHS application or through a NHS COVID Pass letter which can be obtained by calling 119 to travel overseas (which can take up to 5 days to arrive by mail).

Airport Operators Association Chief Executive Karen Dee said:

This is an important step forward that will be an incentive for airports and the local economies that rely on them. Many airport staff will be able to get back to what they do best: supporting businesses to reach customers abroad, enabling people to visit friends and relatives, and helping people take a well-deserved vacation abroad. after a difficult period.

If you are traveling abroad, you need to take steps to stay safe and prepared in case things change before you go or while you are there. Check the booking terms and conditions for flexibility and refunds because the situation remains liquid. Many travel firms have changed their terms to be fully flexible. Check and sign up at FCDO travel advice updates to understand the latest entry requirements and COVID-19 rules at their destination and travelers are advised to check all entry requirements and FCDO travel tips before booking any foreign travel.

