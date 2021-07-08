Government to pave the way forward for the Northern Ireland Protocol in Parliament





The Secretary of State in the Cabinet Office, Lord Frost, and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (SoSNI), Brandon Lewis, spoke today at the Exchange Exchange Policy Institute about the way forward in the Northern Ireland Protocol. Both Lord Frost and SoSNI reaffirmed the commitment of Governments to uphold the Belfast Agreement (Good Friday) in all its dimensions. They said the Protocol was not achieving its objectives of minimizing the impact on daily life in Northern Ireland and facilitating trade between Northern Ireland and the UK. Lord Frost announced that the Government is considering its next steps and will define its approach to Parliamentary Protocol before the summer recess. Lord Frost said: The current situation is not in line with the cautious balance in the Belfast Agreement (Good Friday) and is not how the Protocol should work. This political reality must be accepted and addressed. This government can not ignore that reality and stay close as things get more tense and difficult. We will always prefer a consensual approach to resolving this situation. We are confident, given everything we have gone through in recent years, that there are ways to find balance and find the necessary adjustments. Working this way is the responsible thing to do and the best way to meet the obligations of governments to everyone in Northern Ireland. But obviously all options remain on the table. So we are considering our next steps, we are discussing with all of them with interest, and I can say today that we will define our approach to Parliament in a considerable way before the summer break. The price offered to all of us, if we can restore a new balance in a way that works for all of us, is that we can set the relationship between the UK and the EU on a new trajectory, one that moves beyond current tensions, one that moves beyond the challenges of recent years and realizes the true, genuine potential for friendly cooperation. The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland said: The impact of how the Protocol is working is being felt in all the communities that make up their daily lives. This is diverting attention from the important task of realizing the great economic potential of Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland has real economic advantages and we need to focus on how we can increase innovation, close the skills gap, increase exports and seize the opportunities of the green industrial revolution. My vision for Northern Ireland is to build a common and sustainable future for all people in Northern Ireland, taking advantage of the positive links between peace, security and prosperity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-to-set-out-way-forward-on-the-northern-ireland-protocol-to-parliament The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos