Tanya Rivero – News CBS

Tanya Rivero

Tanya Rivero is the anchor of the afternoon for CBSN, the 24/7 network of CBS News. In its live broadcast at 1pm ET, it covers national and international news as well as daily news. Rivero covers a wide range of American politics and was the first broadcast journalist to interview Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a network. At first, Rivero recognized that the candidate for the first time was making significant progress during her campaign to win the seat away from Joe Crowley; Rivero provided an interview with the AOC before she wins. Rivero anchored broad and direct coverage of the 2020 election. On January 6, 2021, as the US Capitol Uprising began, Rivero was directly anchoring coverage of the Congressional vote to ratify the election results. Rivero regularly interviews U.S. lawmakers – most recently including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Tim Kaine, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and the rap. Judy Chu. She oversaw the broad, in-depth coverage of the country’s Covid-19 pandemic and anchored a CBSN vaccine for an hour, for which she interviewed Drs. Anthony Fauci. Rivero anchored a direct coverage, for hours, of the release of Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. She also anchored coverage of the US attack on Syria in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons. by the Assad regime. Previously, Rivero hosted “Lunch Break with Tanya Rivero” on WSJ Live, the digital channel of the Wall Street Journal. Her daily show covered a wide range of issues and she interviewed newsmakers from CEOs to heads of state to cultural icons. Prior to that, Rivero worked as a speaker and correspondent for ABC News, anchoring “ABC News Now”, “America This Morning” and “World News Now”. Also on ABC News, she hosted “Good Morning America Health”, where she won awards for her health reporting and “Good Money”. She also reported as a correspondent for “Good Morning America”, “Nightline”, “World News with Diane Sawyer” and “Weekend World News with David Muir”. Trend news Prior to joining ABC News, Rivero was an additional reporter and anchor for WCBS-TV. She made her debut in the news broadcast as a “one-on-one” reporter for News 12 The Bronx; she was promoted to anchor after six months. Rivero is a graduate of Yale University and the School of Journalism at Columbia Graduate School. She was a professional ballet dancer with the New York City Ballet, before attending Yale. Rivero lives in Manhattan with her husband, two sons, a rescue dog and a Ragdoll cat.

