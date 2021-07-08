World News: What is happening in the world?





A primitive summary of worldly events that took place in the past seven days.

Photo courtesy of Zakeria Hashimi The Afghan National Army (ANA) stands guard at a checkpoint outside a base after all American troops left on July 2, 2021. This was the last part of the full withdrawal of foreign forces to Afghanistan.

6/30 – 7/3 Trump organization accused of tax offenses. The Manhattan District Attorney formally filed criminal tax charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. Prosecutors have obtained internal calculations that could be crucial to the enterprise lawsuit. Turkey leaves Istanbul Convention against Violence against Women. Turkey was the first country to sign the 2011 international agreement known as the Istanbul Convention aimed at preventing violence against women. However, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Istanbul Convention was hijacked by people trying to normalize homosexuality, which led to his withdrawal. The move has sparked demonstrations in several western countries, but a court appeal to stop the departure was rejected this week. The US leaves its main base in Afghanistan. The U.S. military withdrew from its base in Bagram, the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan that saw more than 100,000 U.S. troops cross its peak in 2012. With this, the Pentagon announced that more than 90% of U.S. troops are withdrawn from the country. Taking advantage of the situation, Afghan Taliban forces have advanced and taken over 80 districts out of a total of 421. The Belarus-Ukraine border was closed. Belarus has closed its border with Ukraine, claiming weapons are being smuggled into the country. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has labeled it an attempt by Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine and the United States to overthrow his authoritarian regime. 7/4 – 7/6 Inauguration of Chile constitutional commissions. Chile officially began writing a new constitution to replace what it inherited from the era of dictator Augusto Pinochet that has caused deep social inequality and sparked deadly protests in 2019. The constitutional convention, elected in May, is a 155-member body. members representing lawyers, teachers, a housewife, scientists, social workers, veterinarians, writers, journalists, actors and doctors. The youngest among them is 21. Half of the members are women, and 17 seats were reserved for representatives of indigenous groups. The Yemeni military base was attacked by the opposition. Yemen’s Houthi movement carried out a rocket attack on a military base in Abyan, located in the southern part of the country. At least two soldiers were killed and 20 wounded. The Southern Transitional Council has competed with the Saudi-backed government for control of the South, while the Houthis, who ousted the government from the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in 2014, oversee the North. One hundred and forty students were abducted in Nigeria. A large group of armed men kidnapped at least 140 schoolchildren in the northwestern region of Nigeria. The incident is among the many recent kidnappings in the country by schools and universities for ransom. Parents have kept their children at home in fear. Georgia’s gay rights march was canceled in the face of opposition violence. LGBTQ + activists in Georgia canceled a Pride March in the capital Tbilisi after hundreds of protesters clashed with activists and police. The powerful Georgian Orthodox Church has been in conflict with the Western-leaning government over progressive issues. Canada appoints first indigenous governor general. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Inuk leader Mary Simon as governor general representing Queens in Canada. Simon is the first local person to be appointed to the historic role. She previously served as Canada’s first ambassador to Denmark and for circular affairs. [email protected]

