Coface Barometer Q2 2021: A Two-Speed ​​World / News / News and Publications

18 months after the onset of the pandemic, the possibility of vaccination is now the key factor determining the pace of people’s daily lives and the global economy. GDP growth forecasts for 2021 have been revised upwards (+ 5.6%), but this is largely the result of positive surprises from the United States. These improved growth prospects are reflected in world trade: after a 5% drop in volume last year, Coface forecasts an 11% increase for 2021.

In this context of growth in international trade, countries that export raw materials are benefiting from an improvement in their trade conditions. At the same time, the slow progress of vaccination campaigns in developing countries makes it impossible for herd immunity to be achieved in the next twelve months. This suggests that prohibition processes will continue and will continue to limit domestic demand in most emerging economies.

Finally, Coface notes an increase in political risk associated with the health crisis and accelerating inflation.

Europe and North America in 2022: Towards the End of Prohibited and New Infrastructure Investments

Major health trends have accelerated since Coface released its latest Barometer in April, with the vaccination process advancing faster in North America and Europe than in the rest of the world. The acceleration of these vaccination campaigns, combined with the effects of spring movement restrictions, led to a decline in the number of new infections in these areas. Local authorities were therefore able to reopen parts of the economy before the summer. However, two risks make the continuation of this positive trend uncertain:

Slowing down the rate of vaccination which, if confirmed in the coming months, will delay the achievement of herd immunity.

The threshold for achieving herd immunity is much higher as the virus is rapidly transmitted between humans. However, the emergence of newer variants that are being transmitted more quickly raises fears of possible new waves of contamination in the coming months.

Provided these two risks are not materialized, European and North American economies must return to near-normal functioning by the end of the summer.

Few changes should be noted in the growth forecasts. The upward revision of global growth expected in 2021 (+ 5.6%, +0.5 points compared to the latest Cofesta Barometer) is mainly attributable to the United States (+ 6.5% this year), whose economy has continued to surprise so favorable since last summer. These improved growth prospects are reflected in world trade: the Coface model shows an 11% increase this year.

On the positive side, implementing the infrastructure plan announced by Joe Biden will benefit many sectors of the business if approved. In Europe, the release of stimulus funds announced in July 2020 will have a differentiated impact on the economy and will serve many purposes: to support demand, accelerate recovery and promote development in the growth sectors.

For companies, however, an increase in production costs is expected: in addition to a persistent shortage of some electronic components, it also affects transportation costs, as well as raw material prices that are expected to remain high.

Emerging economies: domestic demand constrained by stagnation and inflation

Since the beginning of April, the health situation has remained dire in some Latin American countries (especially Brazil and Argentina) and in India. Further increases in the number of infections have also been observed in some Asian countries (e.g. Malaysia, Thailand, Korea and Singapore), with high-frequency mobility indicators indicating lower economic activity in these areas. The number of people infected with the virus also increased rapidly in Africa and Russia in the early summer. The trend is most positive in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Turkey.

In addition to the health context, rising inflation (+ 8.1% year-on-year in Brazil, a 5-year high) and the subsequent tightening of some monetary policies are likely to limit the rate of domestic demand recovery. Countries whose materials account for a large share of imports will be penalized by a significant increase in their import prices. This is the case for China, whose imports of raw materials represent more than 30% of its total purchases of foreign goods. While consumer inflation remains mired in China at this stage (+ 1.3% over the year), the sharp rise in producer prices (+ 9% YOY, a 12-year high) argues for its acceleration in the coming months.

Strong increase in political risk associated with accelerating inflation in the context of health crisis

Inflationary risks have been on the news in recent months. In this context, the annual update of the Coface Political Risk Index shows a strong increase in political risk worldwide, and especially in developing countries. Indeed, the figures show a deterioration in living standards and purchasing power, as well as an increase in inequalities observed after the COVID-19 crisis. At this stage, these conditions do not necessarily lead to popular uprisings, which remain limited by the ability of the people to mobilize.

In 2020, the social risk index increased significantly (+5 points) to 51% globally, reaching its highest level ever. Despite numerous measures of fiscal and monetary support, 140 of the 160 countries rated saw their GDP decline last year. At the same time, the unemployment rate has risen to 145 of these 160 countries. The increase in this risk is more pronounced in high-income economies, which have a lower initial level of risk. However, despite these developments, the countries with the highest level of social risk remain Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Venezuela, Libya, Lebanon, Sudan, Iran, Algeria and Saudi Arabia.

The Conflict Index, the second component of the Coface Political Risk Index, is calculated according to the number of conflicts, their intensity, the number of victims and their duration. In 2020, Azerbaijan and Ethiopia saw an increase in this index due to conflicts observed in their territories. They are pursued by countries fighting terrorism or in civil war, such as the Central African Republic, Sudan and Mali.