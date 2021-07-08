Overseas Canadians Duplicate COVID-19 Vaccines Despite Health Unknowns

While most Canadians are celebrating after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, many foreign Canadians living and working abroad are choosing third and fourth strokes.

They say they have little choice but to re-vaccinate if they want to return to Canada in the future and avoid Canada’s 14-day hotel and quarantine forecasts.

“I do not want to quarantine the hotel again,” said Monique Horvath, a 49-year-old Canadian teacher from Nanaimo, BC, who has lived and worked in Moscow for the past 14 years.

She and her husband Brendan each received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the spring, but they were the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the only shot at their disposal, which has not been approved for use in Canada. This means that they will still have to quarantine if they return home.

“If there is an emergency and we need to go back to Canada, that’s a big deal in my mind when you’re abroad and away from home,” Horvath said of their decision to undergo two more doses of the vaccine each.

LOOK | The Prime Minister of Canada on how the Canada-US border will be reopened:

As of today, fully vaccinated Canadians entering the country can waive the 14-day quarantine. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by a scalable approach to easing border restrictions, and non-core travel between the U.S. and Canada remains limited until July 21.

After making the trip back to BC in June, Horvath said she and Brendan rolled up their sleeves for Moderna once they had finished their two-week isolation.

They expect to take Moderna’s second blow before returning to Moscow.

Earlier this week, the Canadian government dropped its controversial hotel quarantine and 14 days in solitary confinement for “fully vaccinated” Canadians entering the country.

But that means having a vaccine approved by Health Canada and the list is limited to Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca-Oxford, COVISHIELD, or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Russia’s Sputnik V, China’s Sinopharm and India’s Covaxin are not on the list even though hundreds of millions of people around the world have either taken them or are in the process of doing so.

Horvath said more than 20 of her associates now on their vacation in the United States, Canada and Europe posted photos of themselves on Facebook getting their extra vaccines by deciding to re-vaccinate even though there is virtually no research on the implications done so. .

“People I know have checked in with their doctors and they said it ‘s fine,” she said.

‘Maybe it’s okay’

Some Canadian vaccine experts agreed that taking extra doses of vaccines is probably “good” but with warnings.

“From a health point of view it is difficult to know which benefit or obstacle is probably okay, but I can not look you in the eye and tell you with any degree of confidence that it is,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital.

Bogoch, who is a member of the COVID-19 scientific advisory roundtable in Ontario, said so far, there is no official guidance from any of the major international health bodies on the implications of getting the COVID-19 supplement vaccine. The issue has just begun to emerge.

Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alberta, said this is an important issue that will grow exponentially as more foreigners travel and are repatriated.

“I think there is a real need to rectify this because it is creating a situation where people are starting completely unproven duplication regimes to meet regulatory requirements,” she said.

Members of the Welbes family, expatriates living in Moscow, decided to receive two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the United States after initially receiving the Sputnik V vaccine in Russia. This way, they can enter Canada without quarantine for 14 days. (Submitted by Kirsten Welbes)

Saxinger said she was recently asked for advice to be re-vaccinated by a Canadian living in the Middle East after he had already received two doses of an unapproved vaccine in Canada.

The topic has been widely discussed on immigrant social media sites, including a Facebook page where Canadians share stories about trying to navigate border crossings.

The latest census in 2009 shows 2.8 million Candians live and work outside of Canada and many, if not most, do not have access to COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada.

Thousands of international students heading to Canada may face challenges if they receive vaccines that are not approved here.

“People [Canadians abroad] “Whoever got these vaccines did the right thing at the time,” Bogoch said.

“COVID was rampant and you should get any vaccine available in a time of crisis. That was at that time what are you doing now?”

An experiment

Kirsten and Todd Welbes faced a similar dilemma.

They also took both doses of Russian Sputnik V at home in Moscow, where they are teachers.

But facing Canadian border restrictions and other travel restrictions in Europe, the Canadian-US double family designed their summer to receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the United States, which would allow they travel to Canada later.

Dr. Lynora M. Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alberta, said taking two different vaccine regimens could create a stronger immune response as the second course acts as a booster. (John Rain / Photo from the rain)

“New situations come our way and then we have to understand it,” said Welbes, 45.

“Would I have chosen to get two different vaccines in two different places? Maybe not.”

Like Horvath, Welbes said revaccination means they hope they will now be able to visit family in Canada and Europe without restrictions, especially in emergencies.

It also means they will be able to take their 16-year-old daughter to visit a future university in British Columbia on a short Christmas break.

But while they are happy with the health consequences of their decision, Todd Welbes said it feels a bit like a human lab experiment.

“There is a very real possibility that I am completely wrong and that this is a terrible idea and I have endangered our health.”

The Risks

Health Canada has not yet considered the issue of re-vaccination.

In an email statement, the department said “it has not issued any recommendations on this issue at this time”.

Saxinger, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta, said taking two different vaccine regimens could create a stronger immune response as the second course acts as a booster.

But she said there have been very rare situations where getting a particular booster vaccine within a very short time could “numb” the immune response.

Some of the re-vaccinated Canadians who gave interviews about this story also complained of intense reactions after their first dose of the second round of vaccines.

“I had more side effects with Moderna than my second hit on Sputnik,” Horvath said.

“Headaches, nausea, chills, fever, muscle aches, you just feel awful. Brendan was exactly the same.”

Saxinger said the kind of reaction is not surprising.

“Entirely it is entirely possible that you may have a stronger immune response due to antibodies in your system,” she said.

Another immunology expert, Rod Russell, said the vaccines were “safe by themselves”. But the professor of virology at Memorial University of Newfoundland said it might be better to mix mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, with viral vector vaccines like Sputnik V.

Issac Bogoch, an expert at Toronto General Hospital, said it was understandable that people would want to be re-vaccinated to avoid “losing vaccine passports”.

But he said it is likely that countries will and should eventually accept vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, so the need to eventually re-vaccinate may become unnecessary.

Very slow

The Government of Canada has sent vaccines to its embassies around the world where Health Canada approved vaccines are not available, which helps diplomats and other staff avoid this dilemma. But not for other Canadians working abroad.

Kirsten Welbes, a teacher in Moscow, said the world is not moving fast enough to find a global solution. So she had to find one in the meantime.

“I just have to be pragmatic,” she said. “What is coming to me and what is the best decision I can make based on that small amount of information? You are just doing your best.”