Covid-19: The four million death toll should push governments and companies into action





Reacting to the news that four million people have now died globally from Covid-19 according Johns Hopkins University, Amnesty International Secretary General Agns Callamard said: At least four million lives have now been lost to Covid-19. This devastating milestone should prompt the richest governments and companies to take immediate action. How many millions more must die before the knowledge and technology to produce enough vaccines for everyone becomes available worldwide? However, because large parts of the world have little or no access to vaccines, one person is still dying from Covid-19 every 11 seconds mostly in lower income countries. Equal access to vaccines should not be based on where you live, it is a fundamental human right. With many rich countries moving toward lifting restrictions, the deadly impact of Covid-19 is still widespread. The death toll continues unabated in Latin America as India and Nepal face deadly increases and health systems in Indonesia and South Africa risk overload. Many of these countries are still facing acute vaccine shortages which can only be resolved by splitting emergency doses and removing barriers that prevent the scale of global production. World leaders need to further support movements to remove intellectual property restrictions on life-saving products and push pharmaceutical companies to share their knowledge and technology. This is a global issue that requires urgent global action now. No one is safe until everyone is safe. Finish Notes to the editors: As of July 6, 2021, 33 countries had provided at least one dose of the vaccine to over half of their population, according to figures published by Our world in data. All but three (Mongolia, Maldives and Bhutan) are high-income countries. (The analysis excludes countries and territories with populations below 200,000 people.) Compared to the week of January 11, 2021, when deaths worldwide exceeded 2 million, the number of people dying each week in these countries dropped from 51,614 to 4,015 a 92% reduction – according to figures collected by World Health Organization. Globally, 53,861 are reported to have died from COVID-19 during the week of June 28, 1 person every 11 seconds. The ten countries with the highest death toll over the past week are Brazil, India, Colombia, Russia, Argentina, Indonesia, the US, Peru, Mexico and South Africa. Eighty-five percent of vaccine doses are administered in high- and middle-income countries. Only 0.3 percent of doses are administered in low-income countries, according to New York Times Vaccine Tracker.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/07/covid-19-four-million-death-toll-must-spur-governments-and-companies-into-action/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos