Tokyo venues for the Olympics will have no spectators; The games will be held under a state of emergency





The announcement came after a meeting of the five Olympic and Japanese government groups responsible for the Games.

Japanese Olympic Committee Seiko Hashimoto said because of the pandemic, organizers have “no choice but to hold the Games in a limited way.”

Events taking place outside Tokyo in areas not under the strictest restrictions are still being considered for spectators.

Earlier on Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshide Suga had confirmed that the Games would be held under a state of emergency.

“The number of infected cases in the area including Tokyo has increased since the end of last month,” Suga said, speaking at the start of the Covid-19 government force meeting. The new state of emergency for the capital will last from July 12 to August 22 – covering the 16 days of the Games clash in its entirety. “The number of severe cases and the rate of bed occupancy continues to be low, but given the impact of the variants, we need to increase countermeasures so that the infection does not spread across the country,” Suga added. Suga added that the ban on alcohol service in restaurants will continue during the state of emergency. The spectator decision comes as Tokyo reported 920 new infections on Wednesday – the highest daily load since mid-May. “There is a tremendous increase in infections especially in the big cities in the Tokyo area,” said Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the country’s pandemic response. The more infectious Delta variants now accounts for up to 30% of cases, he added. The state of emergency – the fourth in the Japanese capital since the start of the pandemic – will cover the entire Olympic Games, which are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8. Last month, Olympic organizers said spectators would be allowed into the Games, with a capacity of 10,000 people per seat or 50% of the country’s capacity. Organizers had already decided to ban overseas fans from the booth on Mars. IOC President Thomas Bach landed in Tokyo on Thursday morning and is observing a three-day self-isolation at his hotel. Stopping spectators is likely to be a major disappointment for some athletes. Sports climber Akiyo Noguchi said she draws tremendous power from performing in front of a large crowd and creating that motivation and energy will be more difficult without the cheers from the bleachers. “I feel very sad. I wanted to be at the Olympics because I wanted to show my best performance in front of my family and supporters, but it will not be in the form I have imagined,” she told CNN earlier. Tokyo lifted its previous round of state of emergency on June 20, at the end of the country’s fourth wave of infections. It has continued to impose restrictions under a more lenient “quasi-emergency”, such as a curfew at 8pm on dinner service in restaurants. But cases have risen again, prompting health experts to call for tougher measures. Japan has lagged behind Western countries in initiating vaccination. Only 15% of its population is fully vaccinated, compared with 47% in the United States and nearly 50% in the UK, according to CNN Global Vaccine Tracker.

CNN’s Selina Wang contributed to the report.

