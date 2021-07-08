Pregnant Australian women seek to be considered the priority group for Covid vaccines News from Australia

Pregnant women remain largely unsuitable for the Pfizer vaccine, despite a change in official health advice to recommend stroke at any stage of pregnancy because their risk of suffering severe Covid outcomes is higher.

In June, experts from the Australian Immunization Technical Advisory Group (Atagi), which advises the government on the vaccination program, stated that comprehensive data from abroad had not identified any safety concerns with the administration of Pfizer to pregnant women. Royal Australian College and New Zealand Obstetricians and Gynecologists (Ranzcog) supported it.

As a result, Ranzcog and Atagi recommended in a joint statement for pregnant women to be routinely offered Pfizer RNA vaccine at any stage of pregnancy.

This is because the risk of severe outcomes from Covid-19 is significantly higher for pregnant women and their unborn baby, the statement said.

More than a month later and with outbreaks since they occurred in Victoria and New South Wales, and smaller outbreaks in Northern Territory, Western Australia and Queensland, the federal government has not changed vaccine eligibility criteria to include pregnant women as a set of priorities.

Ash Hunter, who lives in Victoria, said his pregnant wife had a lot of trouble trying to get vaccinated.

Automated booking systems did not have a category for it, no one on the phone knew anything, not even [at] the clinic the day there was ignorance about Atagi’s official advice, he said.

But she kept pushing, and backed up by a letter from a doctor, eventually got it.

Some pregnant women say it should not be so difficult to get vaccinated. or the change.org petition has been launched calling for pregnant women to be formally included as a priority group to make entry clearer.

Does not qualify so far in Vic. Currently in quarantine at the HCJ, the public health nurse was surprised I did not have one. He suggested that it be given to pregnant women at the HCJ. – Alice Pryor (@alice_pryor) July 8, 2021

Australia is lagging behind the rest of the world when it comes to protecting one of our most vulnerable populations to Covid-19: pregnant women and the children they carry, the petition said. However, pregnancy is not yet an eligibility criterion for receiving the Pfizer vaccine in Australia.

In a statement, Queensland said it follows Atagi advice, but also said it was offering Pfizer only to pregnant women if they were eligible to be vaccinated under one of the other priority group categories, for example being a health worker.

Queensland also has issued a statement on pregnancy and vaccination Covid-19. Women are reporting that access to the vaccine depends on the GP, the Pfizer supply of this GP, and whether the GP is following Atagi advice or federal government admission criteria.

NSW Health did not answer questions about whether any pregnant women were infected with Covid-19 during the current outbreak and asked the federal government questions about access to Pfizer for pregnant women. An obstetric clinic in Wollongong is among the places of exposure.

A spokesman for federal health minister Greg Hunt did not respond directly to whether there were plans to formally include pregnant women in the priority categories.

Pregnant women are encouraged to discuss the decision regarding the timing of vaccination with their healthcare professional, but are able to administer it at the primary care sites provided by Pfizer or through jurisdiction-managed locations.

All Pfizer sites are encouraged to facilitate vaccination of pregnant women who otherwise are not eligible, if they have the capacity, he said.

In a recent webinar attended by Ranzcog president Vijay Roach was asked if Ranzcog was lobbying the federal government to include pregnant women as a high-risk priority group.

Roach told the webinar that the discussion with the government should have taken place in silence and not by shouting and shouting in the media.

My OB passed the ATAGI tips recommended for pregnant women but noted if you are not in the age group you can not get yet. It has not been offered to you at any time. – Hannah Pierce (@ hannahpierce01) July 8, 2021

I can assure you that Ranzcog is definitely talking to the government and I think we have sent a clear message recommending that there is value in this for this group of people for their health, Roach said. He added that some pregnant women would be acceptable anyway because they met other criteria.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant women who have Covid-19 appear to be more likely to develop respiratory complications that require intensive care than women who are not pregnant, and are also more likely to be placed in a fan.

When tips for ranzcog came out in June, I checked online and found that Tas had opened up the right to include pregnant people, so I’ve booked but there is little waiting, so I have not had it yet. I do not know if it would have been offered to me if I had not done it myself. – Gilly Haines (@gillyreads) July 8, 2021

Associate Professor Michelle Giles, an infectious disease doctor who specializes in infections in pregnancy and maternal immunization, is a member of Atagi and spoke in the same webinar with Roach. She said she had heard frustration from pregnant women about access every day.

And this not only among pregnant women, but also among other people who have difficulty getting the vaccine, she said. So there is a right and there is access, but I think the important thing to keep in mind is that in many parts of Australia many pregnant women are actually acceptable depending on the decisions made by the jurisdiction. The vaccine program is fully open, has not received priority groups in the northern territory. So if you are a pregnant woman in the Northern Territory and want to be vaccinated, you are right there. In Western Australia they have reduced their qualification to 30 years and above.