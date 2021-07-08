Fighter jets crash, disrupting leaders in Lithuania





HELSINKI A press conference at a NATO air base in Lithuania where the President of Lithuania and the Prime Minister of Spain appeared was abruptly interrupted on Thursday when a pair of Spanish fighter jets serving as a backdrop for the leaders collided to monitor military aircraft. wrong in the sky over the Baltics. The Spanish government said an unidentified plane boosted readiness and briefly interrupted remarks by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez. Spanish media reported that the plane was Russian, but the government statement did not specify. A NATO official who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Associated Press on Thursday that Spanish planes had taken off “to identify two planes flying in the Baltic Sea area. The planes were two Russian Su-24 fighter jets.” going north-east, the official said. “Those two Russian planes did not present a flight plan, did not have their flight transponder active, or talked to traffic controllers,” the official said. The Russian Defense Ministry said the two Su-24 bombers flew on Thursday with a regular training mission over the neutral waters of the Baltic. The flight was carried out in full compliance with international airspace usage rules and without violating any country’s borders, the ministry said in a statement. Amid Russia-West tensions, both Russia and NATO have arranged for fighter jets to identify and shade the other side’s planes. Nauseda and Snchez were talking to two Typhoons of the Spanish air force Eurofighter behind them at the base in the city of Siauliai when security officials abruptly interrupted the leaders while the teams clashed to enter the fighter jets, showed live footage from the press conference. Our press conference was interrupted by a real phone call …. You see, everything works great. I can confirm that the fighter jets took off in less than 15 minutes “from receiving the alarm,” LTT public broadcaster LTT quoted Nauseda as saying after the incident. Thanks to Pedro (Snchez), we have really seen how our air policing mission works. Snchez told reporters when he resumed the press conference: We have seen a real case of what usually happens that exactly justifies the presence of Spanish troops with seven Eurofighters in Lithuania. The three Baltic states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined NATO in 2004 and do not have their own fighter jets. NATO has the responsibility to police their airspace on a four-month rotation basis from bases in Siualiai and in Amari, Estonia. The aircraft that member nations assign to NATO missions are on standby around the clock every day of the year. They crashed about 400 times in Europe last year, mostly in response to movements by Russian fighter jets. This demonstrates once again the importance of the NATO air police mission, which has been developing for 60 years to keep our skies safe. It also shows the skills of our pilots and the close coordination between NATO allies, said NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu. Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas confirmed that an alarm signal had been triggered at the base in his country and posted a Facebook video of one of the Spanish fighters leaving. Snchez is on the last day of a three-day trip to the Baltic region and previously met with officials in Estonia and Latvia. Cook reported from Brussels. Aritz Parra in Madrid and Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report. Show full article

© Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/08/spanish-fighter-jets-scramble-interrupt-leaders-lithuania.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos