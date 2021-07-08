International
Coronavirus: Canada ‘within 80’ of vaccination ‘acceptable’ but acceptable uptake, says Dr. Tam
OTTAWA – Canada is able to fully vaccinate 80 percent of those currently eligible for COVID-19 if momentum is maintained, but federal public health officials are warning that intake has begun to slow.
As of noon Thursday, more than 41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Canada, seeing more than 26 million people, or 77.9 percent of those eligible, receive at least one dose and 15 million people , or 44.8 percent of those ages 12 and up, fully vaccinated.
This is a big breakthrough and the benefits are growing. It took a lot of effort to get to where we are today, but we should not assume that we have crossed the finish line, said on Thursday the Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam. While Canadians are constantly coming for second doses, the growth rate for the first doses has slowed.
As Tam pointed out, focusing on watching all those who took their first blows back for a second, the number of Canadians appearing for their first blows is currently growing at a slower pace.
Tam said that in order to catch up and stay ahead of more transmissible variants such as the Delta and Lambda types of COVID-19 when Canadians return in in the fall and winter, the country needs to achieve the highest possible vaccine coverage as much as possible. soon possible
The national model released two weeks ago showed that while there has been a steady national decline in COVID-19 spread across the country, the threat of variants continues to pose a real risk, and thus sustained control efforts will be needed to avoid a resurgence until vaccination coverage is high throughout the population.
Asked where the lowest COVID-19 vaccine intake is being seen, Tam said those who seem least eager to offer their support are young people, marginalized populations and in certain smaller communities in all over the country.
She said achieving those who have not been vaccinated is a priority between government levels and public health authorities.
It is a matter of strengthening trusted voices and community leadership, as well as private and public sector cooperation as well … And so I think there is no simple answer, Tam said.
A number of direct and indirect efforts have been made across Canada to stimulate Canadians to get the stroke, from the Albertas vaccine lottery to the federal government by easing quarantine restrictions for those on a double dose seeking to travel abroad. .
Earlier this week Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced funding for three new initiatives aimed at increasing vaccine intake in major populations. The projects included targeting education for health care providers with indigenous clients and building vaccine trust between personal care workers and home care practitioners.
It has nothing to do with blame and shame. It’s about finding ways to hit them where they are in terms of what they are looking for. We hope to give the right messages so that they understand and appreciate why it is important to get vaccinated not only for themselves but also for their family and friends, said Deputy Chief of Public Health Dr. Howard Njoo.
In an interview on CTV News Channel, infectious disease expert Dr. Dale Kalina said encouraging those who are still reluctant could be the most challenging part of mass vaccination efforts.
This last mile will be the most difficult, he said, reiterating that work must continue to address those tremendous concerns that keep these people from having vaccination appointments.
DETERMINATION OF ‘100 PER CENT’ OF TED SHOTS SHOULD BE FAST
The federal government is on track to receive and distribute sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the month to fully vaccinate all eligible, and many provinces have already accelerated the deadline for providing photographs of second to their citizens.
With Canada contracts, including millions of other doses projected to continue arriving during the summer and fall, the spread of vaccines led to Brig. Gen. Krista Brodie said Thursday that National Operations Centrewhich has been the main logistics hub for mass vaccination efforts and has begun maintaining a central inventory of vaccines as the vaccination landscape shifts.
We will also manage a strategic supply of vaccines at the federal level in order to address new demands from the provinces in the coming months. This will ensure that we have sufficient stock available to cope with the increase in infections due to variants of concern and to address newly qualified populations, Brodie said.
