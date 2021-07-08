International
UK lifts quarantine for fully vaccinated Britons on airlines
LONDON (Reuters) – Fully vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk amber list sites will no longer need quarantine when they arrive home from July 19, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday.
The rule change will be a major boost for airlines and the travel industry which have been brought to their knees by 15 months restrictions. In Britain, 65% of adults are fully vaccinated, opening up trips for millions.
I can confirm today that as of July 19, UK residents who have been fully vaccinated through UK vaccines will no longer need to be isolated when they return to England, Shapps said.
The need for return quarantine had prevented a travel recovery. Under previous rules, those returning to Britain from its main destinations, Spain, France, the United States and Italy, all had to be isolated for up to 10 days.
Shares in British Airways owner IAG and easyJet both traded up 2% shortly after the news, which will also be welcomed by southern European countries eager for UK tourism revenue.
EasyJet said holiday bookings in amber countries increased by 440% after the government announcement compared to last week.
We were pleased with the customer response to the lifting of the Amber list quarantine for fully vaccinated, so Europe is now back in the green for a double whammy, easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement. This means that millions will finally be able to reunite with their family and loved ones abroad or make that long-awaited trip this summer.
The rule change only applies to amber list countries. For high-risk red-listed countries in the UK, fully vaccinated Britons will still be required to self-isolate themselves in a hotel.
PRESSURE RULES
As Britain opens up, concerns over the spread of the Delta variant from the UK could again disrupt a travel regeneration. Italy, Portugal and Spain have recently tightened entry requirements for the British, with Italy requiring a five-day quarantine.
Shapps said Britons returning from amber list destinations will still have to do a COVID-19 test before they get home and then a second test a day or two ago. Children under the age of 18 will not need to be isolated, but will need to be tested.
Reservations for the crucial peak at the end of July and the August holiday season, when the industry makes the most of its profit, are expected to increase after the rule change.
Airlines and holiday companies like TUI and Jet2 have repeatedly called for an end to quarantine, but it will nonetheless remain in place for non-Brits, Shapps said, disappointing the industry.
They were working to expand our access to vaccinated passengers from major markets and holiday destinations later this summer, such as the United States and the EU, he said.
He said he would provide an update in due course.
British Airways said that while it was pleased with Shappss’ announcement, it wanted to see progress in lifting the quarantine for non-Brits.
The government should quickly extend this to all vaccinated travelers, agree to a reciprocal agreement with the US, add more countries to the green list and reduce the need for unnecessary, expensive tests, the chief executive said. BA Sean Doyle.
Reporting by Sarah Young, William James and Paul Sandle; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Giles Elgood
