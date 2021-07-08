Global Covid Death Reaches 4 Million – Top International News





1. US Markets In Loss, Financial Stocks Fall US stocks continued to fall from record levels with markets around the world seeing profit bookings. Concerns about a new Lambda variant of Covid-19, more deadly than the delta variant have also caused some concerns. Bond yields are volatile and also do not help, with money flowing into US bonds from capital markets. Stoxx Europe falls by 1.76%

Dow Jones is down 0.82%

NASDAQ decreased by 1.06% 2. The Global Covid Death Number Reaches 4 Million Official data show that the world has witnessed a total of 4 million or 40 lakhs of Covid death in a year and a half. The US has the highest death rate from Covid, with more than 6 loops, followed by Brazil and India. The current death toll is higher than official figures due to unreported or missing deaths worldwide. 3. Deliveroo Posts 88% Order Increase, Forecast Increases UK-based Deliveroo on Thursday posted an 88% increase in food orders for the quarter and boosted the annual order value increase to be in the range of 50% -60% versus previous expectations of 30% -40%. The stock price of the company that connects 115,000 restaurants in the UK is still 14% below its list price. 4. LG Chem and LGES to invest $ 13 billion in battery business by 2030 Korean company LG Chem Ltd and its wholly owned battery subsidiary LG Energy Solution announced on Thursday the new decision to invest $ 13.17 billion (Rs 97,235 crore) in the battery business by 2030. LGES currently has valuable battery orders $ 160 billion (RS 11,96,744) and already supplies batteries to vehicle manufacturers including Tesla, General Motors and Volkswagen 5. Unemployed U.S. claims rise Initial U.S. unemployment claims show the number of Americans applying for unemployment insurance. According to the Department of Labor, the numbers have reached 373,000 for the week ended July 3, up to 2000 from a week earlier. The data is worse than expected, as businesses in the country have reopened at a rapidly growing rate of more than 155 million Americans being vaccinated. 6. Shares of BMW and Volkswagen fall over $ 1 billion in fines Share prices of German carmakers BMW and Volkswagen shifted after the European Union fined a total of $ 1 billion (Rs 7,479 crop) to both companies for restricting competition in clearing emissions for new diesel passenger vehicles. At the time of writing, BMW and Volkswagen are trading in red, at 2.7% and 3.3%, respectively. 7. Tencents Start Alcohol Delivery Raising $ 200 Million Jiuxiaoer, an alcohol distribution company in China, is seeking to raise about $ 200 million (00 1,500 kroner) in new funding that will receive its valuation of over $ 1 billion (7 4,7,400). The company has an application-based platform that sells and distributes alcoholic beverages and claims to deliver within 25 minutes. The firm is supported by Tencent Holdings and Sequoia China. 8. Tech Sell-Off China crawling into a bear market The heavy shedding of Chinese tech stocks due to the recent pressure of countries on companies like Didi is inviting bears to the market. The Hang Seng China Enterprise Index fell 3.2% today, down 20% from February. Also today, there was a sudden change in policy from China’s central bank signaling that the country’s economy may be in worse shape than many expected. 9. Tokyo Olympics to stop spectators as Covid-19 continues The Tokyo Olympics said they would ban local spectators at events in the Japanese capital. This is a change from the previous decision to allow some fans. The government has declared a state of emergency in Tokya from July 12 to August 22. The return to emergency represents a political setback for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who said no to canceling the games despite opposition from the Japanese public. 10. Crude oil bounces back with increasing demand Crude oil prices are now trying to recover as this week falls from the 6-year high. A report from the US government has shown that inventories are falling and that there is a record high fuel demand in the summer travel season. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading at $ 73 / barrel, a recovery of almost 3% from yesterday’s low.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://marketfeed.news/global-covid-death-number-reaches-4-million-top-international-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos