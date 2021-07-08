People with 12 months of life to get quick access to benefits





P people in the last year of their lives will be given quick access to benefits under changes that lay down special rules for the most terminally ill claimants. Those diagnosed with a year or less to live will have their rapid implementation under rules based on a new definition of terminal illness, the Department of Labor and Pensions (DWP) said. Previously the rules were in force only for those with six months or less life. Charities hailed the decision as an important step forward and a victory for activists who had called on the government to lift the cruel six-month rule. But they called on the Government to go further and provide access for anyone with a terminal condition, regardless of their forecast. READ MORE The change follows a review, announced in 2019, as lawmakers said the previous definition of terminal illness, when a person’s death could reasonably be expected within six months, was outdated, arbitrary and not based on clinical reality. Minister for the Disabled Justin Tomlinson said: Being diagnosed with a terminal illness is devastating and this change will increase the support needed for people who are nearing the end of their lives. The new 12-month approach will ensure that people get the financial help they need as quickly as possible in the most challenging times. We have carefully considered the best approach and I am grateful to everyone who has contributed to our work in achieving this result. This is a victory for hundreds of activists across the country who have worked tirelessly alongside the Neurone Motor Disease Association urging the Government to change the rules. Ministers intend to implement the 12-month approach to five benefits, starting with Universal Credit and Employment Support Assistance next year. Matthew Reed, chief executive of the Marie Curie end-of-life charity, said: “After years of campaigning for change, Marie Curie welcomed the news today which is an important step forward and a tribute to all who bravely shared their experiences. their system of benefits. This will help ensure that more people who die can focus on making better use of the limited time they have left, rather than worrying about their finances. Marie Curie believes that everyone has the right to the best care and support at the end of life. There is a lot to do, but this is a significant progress and we hope to work with the UK government to bring about this change as soon as possible. Sally Light, chief executive of the Motor Neuron Disease Association, said: “This is a victory for hundreds of activists across the country who have worked tirelessly alongside the MND Association urging the Government to change the rules. Now the recommendations need to be implemented quickly to ensure that more people already facing the most difficult time of their lives do not have to wait to seek the support that they not only desperately need, but are entitled to. Mark Hughes who has terminal cancer said he and his wife were afraid they had received letters from the DWP and he felt like he was being punished for not dying when I should. The 59-year-old from Southend said: “That’s why I campaigned for this change. Too late for me, but I hope this will make a big difference for people in the future, and for their loved ones, who will be able to live their last days with a greater sense security and dignity.

