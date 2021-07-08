International Signs of Height Joakim Noah | tidings

ST PORTI LUCIE, Fla., July 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ALTD) has announced that Joakim noah has accepted a seat on its Sports, Education and Technology Advisory Board. The Board is an assembly of highly accomplished individuals in the fields of athletic / educational training and sports science. Joakimwill also plays a leading role in helping raise funds for the Company’s charitable initiatives and aid efforts.

Joakim noah is a two-time NCAA Basketball Champion, two-time NBA All Star and in 2014 was named First All-NBA Team, as well as the NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He is known for his charismatic leadership and unparalleled passion, on and off the field. Over the course of his career, Joakim has dedicated himself to making a difference in the lives of young people in the inner city, and in 2010 he founded the Noah’s Ark Foundation together with his mother to formally do it.

In recognition of his selfless efforts, Joakim was the recipient of the 2015 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award and was also the winner of the NBA Cares Community Assistance Award the same year. Last month Joakim became one of the five former NBA greats who personally invested in the new “NBA Africa” ​​program and will work closely with the championship in its many-faceted Africa initiatives.

“Spending an extraordinary time in Africa “With my father in a number of his charitable projects, I know very well that the most deadly problem facing our Motherland is the polluted drinking water to which they are highly subject,” said Noah.

“The horrible truth is that almost 850,000 of our brothers and sisters die each year from diseases contracted directly from their drinking water, with our babies being the most vulnerable. That is why I am in ecstasy that my brother-in-law, Adrian Walton, took the fight on behalf of ALTD and blessed me with the opportunity to bring Africa ALTD amazing water systems are now producing. The US Department of Defense has already started using our cars and we have just arranged for 4 units to be transported in it Cameroon.

“I am confident that my players and perhaps even the league itself will be completely withdrawn after our efforts when they see the immediate relief that our clean water machines can provide.”

Arc Noah Arc will also be involved in raising funds needed for the new ALTD Altitude Basketball Academy, which will give us the opportunity to extend our original mission abroad Chicago and to help raise the lives of poor children everywhere. I look forward to working with the extraordinary team of champions that Greg Breunich continues to add, as we all seek to get support for as many children as we can, and make our High School Basketball Academy a resounding success story for all involved. “

Greg Breunich, CEO of ALTD concluded, “There is no better person and no brighter light to pull everything we need to succeed in our many missions Joakim noah. His heart is as big as it gets and he has captured the full respect of everyone throughout the game. Noah and Joachim’s bow are exactly what we need to maximize the positive impact on the many lives we hope to touch.“

