The International Content Market SPP 2021 will be held online from 12 to 30 July





SEUL, South Korea – (WIRE BUSINESS) – The Seoul Business Agency (SBA, CEO Jang Young-seung), an SME support organization that enhances the competitiveness of Seoul’s cultural content industry, announced that it is holding the international content market SPP 2021 online from 12 to 30 July. GSP (Seoul Promotion Plan), a marketplace specializing in animation, characters, web tools, and game content, is the largest marketplace in Korea for content-related businesses, such as copyright acquisition. co-production and investment attractions. Last year, 619 companies, including global companies like Disney and Tencent, merged to make 4,092 business matching cases, the biggest achievement in history though held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The achievement of this SPP was the outstanding performance of the online platform. Introducing an online system in advance in 2017, the GSP has provided high-quality biz matching capabilities for local content companies with its advanced scheduling feature that allows pre-arranged appointments and the online display feature that allows you to watch videos with content in advance. The SPP connection, newly created this year, has improved user convenience by implementing key features needed for contactless business such as AI-based recommendation solutions and video conferencing solutions in addition to advanced scheduling and online display. In GSP 2021, where the GSP link will be introduced for the first time, various B2B programs will take place such as online biz matching, point-building, showcases and promotional events. The Asian Animation Alliance will strengthen the content business network between Asian countries through new animation exhibitions from Korea, China, Japan, India and ASEAN countries and information sessions to share animation market trends in each country. In market information sessions attended by various Asian countries, including Korea, China, Japan, India, Thailand, Burma, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines, you can check the current status and visions of the animation industry in different countries of Asia. In addition, Global Ignite, a corporate-led promotional event, prepares useful sessions on content production, marketing, technology and investment including animation. Sessions include new Korean animation studios, which are growing rapidly; information sessions from animation studios; and a session to introduce animation policies and fund status in Canada. The newly established SPP link will become an online platform that could play a key role in exporting internal content amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, said Park Bo-kyung, head of the SBA Animation Center Soul. In GSP 2021, we plan to provide support for local companies to create significant business results by setting up their projects for major overseas buyers. More information about SPP 2021, which runs from July 12 to 30, can be found on the SPP Connect website (www.spp.kr)

