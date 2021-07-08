Hundreds are stuck aboard the Viking Ocean and they are running out of food

ROMEN No one can ever know for sure what prompted a man who had just escaped to jump on a migrant rescue boat Wednesday night. It may have been the smell of sweat, urine and vomit from 572 people stuffed with boats, the fact that no one in Europe seems to curse their fate. After being thrown into the boat, the man was rescued again and told his rescuers, the French NGO SOS Mediterranee Search and Rescue, that he could no longer bear it.

The ship, the Viking Ocean, took the man and others, including 183 minors, two of whom have disabilities in six dangerous operations in the waters between Sicily and Malta in late June and early July. Had they not been rescued, they could have sunk and disappeared like several hundred who died at sea in June, including a pregnant woman whose floating corpse had been pulled from the water. Or they would have arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa, like the 552 people who arrived there Tuesday night in a few small boats.

In 2021 so far, more than 38,000 people have arrived in Europe by sea, a notable result from the same time last year when the pandemic stopped NGOs from anchoring in Italy at all. How many people died trying to cross will never be known, as the only people keeping track of departures from Libya are smugglers.

People in the Viking Ocean were rescued from light wooden decommissioned fish vessels and not the change of rubber strategy to the strategy that those watching Mediterranean migration will notice. Going back to the type of wooden boats that were used before NGO boats broke the waters off the coast of Libya means something, though no one knows what. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had recently been in Libya, whose coast guard is backed and paid by the EU to block departures, stopping migrants in horrific detention centers, their fates in the hands of armed militias.

The Viking Ocean crew says if they are not given a safe harbor to land their rescued people, they will run out of food by Saturday. With over 570 survivors accommodated on the oak deck of the Viking Ocean, all available space is being used, making it impossible for our teams to distribute any food other than pre-packaged rations covering 24 hour needs nutrition for each person Luisa Albera, said on Thursday the search and rescue coordinator of the ships. Those pre-packaged meals will end on Friday.

The SOS Mediterranee Search and Rescues medical team also says they have seen an increase in psychological distress and fatigue.

One of the two juveniles with disabilities is showing signs of increased body stiffness due to reduced physical movements and had to be moved to the medical clinic overnight, a statement from the group said.

The situation aboard the Viking Ocean is deteriorating by the hour. Luisa Albera.

In recent weeks, other rescue charities, including MSF Geo Barents, have been given permission to land their rescued people, who are required to quarantine for ten days before being dispatched to camps. throughout Italy. Geo Barrents was subsequently seized in Sicily after the Italian Coast Guard said they found various technical irregularities that could endanger the safety of the crew and people on board. A Coast Guard spokesman told The Daily Beast that those irregularities included a lack of sufficient equipment to save lives on board, including dinghies and belts.

It is unclear why the Viking Ocean was kept away, or whether it marks a change in the strategy of Italy or Europe. The Italys government continues to struggle with how to manage the issue after years of flooding by people willing to risk their lives for a better one.

But the sporadic ban on some migrant rescue boats and allowing others to disembark sends mixed messages to NGOs who tend to assume they may land in Italy. The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a question as to why this ship is different.

Whatever the reason, the situation on board is dire, Albera explained. The situation aboard the Viking Ocean is deteriorating by the hour. There is no time for discussions behind closed doors, she said. Despite five requests for a Safe Place sent by the Viking Ocean to the competent maritime authorities, we are being kept in the dark. Making survivors wait on the deck of our ship, exposed to the sun and elements, is inhumane. Beyond is beyond imagination. Inevitably, tensions and exhaustion are at their maximum aboard the Ocean Vikings.

A former NGO captain who had just returned from a mission told The Daily Beast that the more migrants are made to stay at sea, the more dangerous it becomes for everyone, including the rescue team and the ship’s crew. These tensions are exacerbated by the common racism that exists among migrants that many from the Middle East refuse to sleep next to Africans, calling them derogatory terms and complaining to the rescue crew about sharing the humble environments ships have on board . There are no cabins or beds, everyone has to sleep on open decks. Tarps are placed to protect them when it rains, which can soon be a problem.

While the condition of the survivors was not enough, the weather will worsen, Albera said. It is not only a moral obligation to quickly provide a Safe Place for people rescued at sea, but it is a legal duty. We call on the member states of Europe to show solidarity and support the coastal states.