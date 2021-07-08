Discovered in Jerusalem Palatial Public Building, 2,000 Annual | Smart news

A large building that hosted public functions and perhaps city government meetings in ancient Jerusalem is reopening to the public about 2,000 years after its construction.

Newly excavated structure, located near the Israeli capital Western Wall, consists of two identical halls, decorated in detail, where personalities can be gathered during the visit to the city and in The Second Temple, reports Rossella Tercatin for Jerusalem Post.

“This is, without a doubt, one of the most magnificent public buildings from the Second Temple period ever discovered outside the walls of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem,” says the excavation leader. Shlomit Weksler-Bdolah in one declaration.

British archaeologist Charles Warren first identified the building in the 19th century. Excavations and efforts to fully recover the structure moved forward to beginnings and stops over the next 150 or so years. Although archaeologists previously believed that the public center was built under Hasmonean Dynasty (approximately 143 to 37 BC), they now say it dates between 20 and 30 AD

like Times of IsraelReports Amanda Borschel-Dan, experts arrived at the latest interval of dates after taking some antique floors of the building and conducting carbon encounters on organic materials. They also found coins and ceramic pieces holding records of construction time.

Weksler-Bdolah says Times that the team did not fully excavate the site because they wanted to preserve other structures in the area, which is strongly packed with historically important ancient architecture.

“Every building is important,” she says. “We can not separate all the buildings.”

Between the construction of the public building and The destruction of the Romans of the second temple in 70 AD, the space may have hosted feasts in which guests sat on reclining wooden beds. The two large rooms of the structure were paved with large stone slabs The Jewish press reports; between the rooms stood a large decorative fountain that used lead pipes to pour water through the Corinthian capitals installed on the walls. At the end of the second temple period, workers made changes to the building, dividing it into three rooms and installing a stepped pool that was used as a ritual bath.

Warren discovered one of the two large rooms, the East Hall, in 1867, but archaeologists found the second only in 2007 while carrying out a tunnel project along the Western Wall, according to Ruth Schuster of Haaretz. The discovery has helped researchers determine the construction time of the Temple Mount composition parts. Archaeologists say the public building must have been built in front of the Western Wall and another part of the complex known as Arch of Wilson. This finding supports the theory that HEROD, the king appointed by the Romans of Judea between 37 and 4 BC, began a major expansion of the complex but left the project for others to complete later.

“Ka [been] showed in recent years that the expansion of the Temple Mount lasted longer than was realized and was not completed in the time of Herod, “says Weksler-Bdolah Haaretz

The public building will be part of Western Wall Heritage FoundationThey are Tour of tunnels in the western wall, which allows tourists to travel under the modern city and visit the intact ancient structures. The tour will be open to visitors with a new itinerary, including a number of recently excavated areas, ahead Rosh Chodesh Elul (August 7-8), which marks the beginning of the previous month Rosh Hashanah.

“The new road allows visitors a much better understanding of the important Western Wall Tunnel complex and will also emphasize the full extent of this magnificent building,” he says. Shachar Puni, an architect with the Conservation Department of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), in the statement. “By making the road accessible and open to the public, visitors are introduced to one of the most interesting and impressive sites in the Old City of Jerusalem.”