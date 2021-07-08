Covid Lambda variant of Peru: What scientists know





Viruses evolve. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is no exception. So the emergence of variants is no surprise and not every new genetic mutation poses a serious threat. But in recent weeks, a drumbeat of news coverage has begun to raise alarm about Lambda, a first variant discovered in Peru late last year. The variant, originally known as C.37, has spread rapidly across parts of South America. On June 14, the World Health Organization designated it as an option of interest, which means, in essence, that experts suspect it may be more dangerous than the original type. The prevalence of Lambda and its mutations, which resemble those found in some other highly contagious or disturbing variants, means it is worth looking at, scientists said. But much remains unknown and it is not yet clear how dangerous it poses. I think part of the interest is based solely on the fact that there is a new variant and it has a new name, said Nathaniel Landau, a microbiologist at New York University School of Medicine Grossman who is studying the new variants. of the coronavirus.

But I do not think there is more reason to worry than before we knew about this variant, added Dr. Landau. No evidence so far suggests that Lambda will surpass the Delta, the highly transmitted variant that is now dominating most of the world. There is no reason to think that this is now something worse than Delta. Pablo Tsukayama, a microbiologist at Cayetano Heredia University in Peru who documented the appearance of Lambda, agrees. Latin America has limited capacity to do genomic surveillance and follow up laboratory investigations of new variants, he said. This has led to an information gap fueling concerns about Lambda. I do not think it will be worse than any of the ones we already have, he said. It’s just that we know so little that it gives itself a lot of speculation. As of mid-June, Lambda had been reported in 29 countries, territories or areas, according to an update of June 15th by the WHO The variant was detected in 81 percent of sequenced coronavirus samples in Peru since April and 31 percent of those in Chile to date, the agency said. The variant is calculated for less than 1 percent of sequenced samples in the United States, according to GISAID, a repository for viral genome data. Isolated cases have been reported in a number of other countries. The variant contains eight visible mutations, including seven in the spike protein gene, which is found on the surface of the virus. Some of these mutations are present in other variants and may make the virus more infectious or help it avoid the body’s immune response.

But the big questions remain unanswered. It is not yet clear whether Lambda is more contagious than other variants, whether it causes more serious illness or whether it makes vaccines less effective. Updated July 8, 2021, 1:54 pm ET We do not have much information, compared to other variants, said Ricardo Soto-Rifo, a virologist at the University of Chile who studied Lambda. Preliminary laboratory studies, which have not yet been published in peer-reviewed journals, provide cause for concern and certainty. In these studies, research teams led by Dr. Soto-Rifo and Dr. Landau found that antibodies induced by Pfizer, Moderna and CoronaVac vaccines are less potent against Lambda than against the original strain, but that they are still able to neutralize the virus. The findings suggest that these vaccines should still work against Lambda, scientists said. Moreover, antibodies are not just the body’s defense against the virus; even if they are less potent against Lambda, other components of the immune system, such as T cells, can also provide protection. This reduction in neutralizing antibodies does not mean that the vaccine has reduced its effectiveness, said Dr. Soto-Rifo. Real-world studies on how much vaccines are still needed against the variant, he said. The researchers also reported that like some other variants, Lambda binds more strongly to cells than the original type of virus, which could make it more contagious. Although many questions remain, Trevor Bedford, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, said he does not consider Lambda as disturbing as Delta and does not expect it to become so dominant worldwide.

Lambda has been around for a while, and hardly conquered the US, for example, compared to, say, even the first Gamma variant identified in Brazil, which has done quite well here. He added, I think the whole focus should be on Delta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/08/health/lambda-variant-covid-peru.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos