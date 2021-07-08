Fans are not allowed to participate in the Tokyo Games due to COVID-19

Initially, 10,000 local fans would be admitted to the Olympic events.

Foreign fans were banned in March, and organizers repeatedly delayed a decision on whether to allow Japanese fans.

The announcement is a blow to Tokyo organizers and will add to the cost of the Games for the Japanese people.

There will be no fans at the Tokyo Olympics.

The announcement on Thursday followed the declaration of a new state of emergency, which takes effect on Monday and runs until August 22nd. The games start on July 23rd and end on August 8th.

“The priority will be to determine safe and secure Games,” Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told a news conference following a decision by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Government of Japan, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee.

“We wanted a full stadium so that people in the community could get involved in welcoming the athletes so we could have a full presentation of the power of sports,” she added. “However, now faced with COVID-19 we have no choice but to keep the Games in a limited way.”

There is still a possibility that fans could be allowed into events held outside Tokyo in areas that are not under a state of emergency.

“We will discuss,” said Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa.

While a state of emergency sounds terrible, it does not mean Tokyo is under blockade. Bars and restaurants are banned from serving alcohol but remain open, as are schools and businesses.

There are other professional sporting events that take place, although the number of fans is limited. Asked why fans are allowed, say, at baseball games and not at the Olympics, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said the size of the events is different.

“Ticket holders (for the Olympics) exist all over the country and several races and events are held at the same time,” he said. “Professionals, they are very well known, I know. But in the case of the Olympics, the scale of popularity and the size of the movement of people would be so great.”

Foreign fans were banned in March, and organizers repeatedly delayed a decision on whether to allow Japanese fans. On June 21, organizers announced there would be a limited number of spectators, with the capacity of the venue enclosed at 50 per cent and a maximum of 10,000 fans.

Restrictions on those in attendance would be strict, including no cheering or cheering and no sale of alcohol. Organizers also urged fans to go straight home after the events, for fear that people would gather in bars and restaurants afterwards.

But Hashimoto warned then that the Games could still be held without fans if cases continued to rise in Tokyo, and they did.

Tokyo reported 896 new cases Thursday, up from 673 a week ago. It is the 19th day in a row that the cases have topped the sign placed seven days ago. The new cases on Wednesday reached 920, the highest number since 1,010 were reported on 13 May.

“It changed in one way or another in some cases regarding the spectators. But day by day, the status of the infection changes. So fluid,” Hashimoto admitted. “(The decision) was postponed and postponed. I do some spiritual research on this. But in this infectious status, I hope you understand the situation in which we were placed.”

Hashimoto, who competed in seven Olympics as a cyclist and accelerator and won a bronze medal in the 1,500 meters at the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville, said the lack of spectators would not diminish the spectacle of the Olympics. In recent years, Games have essentially become an event made for TV.

“Athletes will do their best,” Hashimoto said. “Direct observation is not possible, perhaps. But through screens and other modes … their fantastic performances will be enjoyed by the people of the world.”

But the announcement is still a blow to Tokyo organizers and will add to the cost of the Games for the Japanese people. Local organizers receive revenue from ticket sales and Tokyo 2020 had originally budgeted it to be $ 800 million.

“We will see a decline,” Muto admitted.

The shortage will now have to be compensated by the Japanese. The official cost of the Games is already $ 15.4 billion, but it is believed to be much higher, maybe twice as much.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.