Euro 2020, from Northern Macedonia to Denmark and London, has been a football road trip unlike any other

LONDON – The German U-Bahn subway was hiding in a surprise stop. The conductor began to speak furiously into the loudspeaker. He seemed emotional and I was worried something was wrong, so I asked the man standing in front of me if he intended to translate.

It turned out that the conductor was not talking to me, or, indeed, most of the clients on board. His message was addressed to several dozen Belgian football fans, dressed in red and black, who had shouted and sung, shouted and clapped their hands on the sides of this Munich train in rhythm with the sound of music pop shouting from portable speaker.

“Please … stop … crashing on the train!” replied the conductor. “The car is shaking … and it has become dangerous!”

The scene was, at the same time, appealing, absorbing, somewhat hilarious, borderline insecure and yet still seductive, which is also a useful description of how he has been personally covering this COVID era European Championship over the past month .

Normally, being on the ground for an event like this Euro would not be uncommon. Four years ago in France, or even two years ago in Russia for the World Cup, there were hundreds of journalists on planes and trains going from city to city, and the press boxes were full – just like the stadiums – as the tournament unfolded.

Definitely not what it has been this year. Because of the pandemic, the number of media outlets covering the event at all is up to a relative scarcity, and I have yet to come across another American journalist who traveled to Europe from the US Those companies that are actually covering the games they have usually kept their employees in only one or two cities – say just London matches – because moving between countries is, to put it kindly, very difficult.

However, at ESPN, we thought it was important to chronicle what pickles looked and looked like and felt like we were broadcasting the games, and so I arrived in Rome four days before the opening match and have since crossed the continent.

I have been to Italy and Macedonia, Denmark and England, Scotland and Germany and the Netherlands. I would generally call myself a fairly easy traveler, but maintaining the protocols you need to navigate the pandemic – forms of passenger localization, exclusion letters, and appropriate documents – to fly – has required a level of focus that goes a long way beyond tap “passport? check. wallet? check. phone? check” pockets. Once, at a border checkpoint in Amsterdam, I proudly handed in my papers before the officer even requested them, thinking that I was so well organized at this point that I knew exactly what was required.

“Uh – this is written in Danish ? said the officer quizzically, gently handing over the documents I had used a few days earlier to enter Copenhagen. I compassionately dug into my shredded form file.

Testing, too, has required almost daily attention. Of course, moving to a new location requires proof of a recent COVID negative test (even if you are fully vaccinated, which I am), but some stadiums also require negative tests to enter them on match days, and other stadiums require negative tests simply if you want to show up the day before the match to watch a team training.

My nose, then, has developed an impressive legitimate tissue, especially since many countries in Europe still seem to be using the cloth-style swab technique as opposed to the gentler, Q-type approach I would appreciate on a walk. -in clinics in America. “Here is a tissue to cry on,” said the Italian nurse who gave me a test in Rome when she saw my eyes watering behind her swab. I got one and I could not help but notice that the box was almost empty.

England fans rejoiced at Wembley on Wednesday after beating Denmark to reach the Euro 2020 final, the latest point of the high drama of a great race. Eddie Keogh – FA / FA through Getty Images

As diligent as I am – and I believe most fans – have tried to be through all the testing, there are times when the whole thing felt a bit like smoke. At the Round 16 match in Amsterdam, for example, my colleagues and I waited for about an hour in the city center to take the match day COVID tests. The results, we were told, would be emailed within an hour, and then everyone would have to show that email in the stadium before they left that afternoon.

Hours later, with the start approaching, we had not yet received our results and the website for the government-mandated testing company had a message saying they were experiencing a computer problem. We ran into a testing service the same day nearby and paid for a quick test, but some fans at the stadium who experienced the same thing told us that they, and many, many of their friends, were allowed to at the end of last in the game without ever getting me any test result – positive or negative – at all. From a public health standpoint, it was a worrying failure.

Some of the other COVID protocols installed for this tour have been just plain weird. Before the games started, UEFA essentially decreed that everything that happens on the pitch during a game or practice does not count in terms of tracking contacts, even if the players are literally in each other’s faces for an entire game. When it comes to side-by-side interviews – also conducted abroad – UEFA officials carefully jump in and spray microphones with antiseptic spray every time a player finishes speaking.





The ballot boxes have turned into small bank windows, with plastic glass surrounding each person’s seat – again, a seemingly reasonable idea in theory, but a little strange when the press is sitting among, say, 60,000 fans disguised in Wembley who certainly does not seem to be particularly interested in social distancing. In one game, I saw a friend of mine working just below me, and we rocked each other, silently, through the glass, like two goldfish swimming in different containers.

And yet still, when the games start and the anthems play and the whistles play, the overwhelming emotion I have felt here is simply gratitude. From the players, from the coaches, from the fans, from the volunteers – even with all the logistical nightmares that come with playing a tournament in 11 different countries in the middle of a pandemic, after the year we have all tried we are all mostly just happy that I am here. To be among people. Cheering for someone hitting a ball with a kind of magic that is impossible to ignore.

I felt it in Skopje, where I saw Northern Macedonians who were so proud when they saw their national team playing in a big tournament for the first time. “This is like a holiday,” the country’s president, Stevo Pendarovski, told me shortly before the game started, and when Goran Pandev, the Macedonian legend, scored his country’s first goal, it was as if the whole capital was shaking.

I felt it in Copenhagen, where the Danish people were shocked by the terrifying heart attack of Christian Eriksen in the first match of Denmark, but showed an inspiring consistency in supporting Eriksen and the team and each other. I visited the riverfront wall in the city center, where thousands of fans came to sign messages of support for Eriksen in a magical sign. Just before I signed up, I also spoke with a local teacher named Pernille Hansen, who told me that she and her students had spent a day after Eriksen’s collapse reviewing a lesson on proper priorities. It was a lesson that had come out a lot during the pandemic.

“It’s a big job,” she said. “Some of the students were a little scared and it ‘s important to talk about it. Importants it’ s important for me to write this message. [Eriksen’s] a great, brilliant footballer, but he is also a [partner] and a father. And we can all relate to that, right? “

We certainly can. And two weeks later, when Denmark upset Wales on their way to a tough, spectacular semi-final, it was impossible to lose gratitude in the faces of the players – for the moment, for the trip, for the opportunity to turn something so difficult into something so meaningful. There were tears. I felt grateful I was there to see them.

That Denmark’s run ended on Wednesday, in a semifinal at Wembley, was certainly disappointing to many. But England’s rise to their first final since 1966 has elevated this country in a way not seen for decades, with screams, songs, singing and laughter pervading every neighborhood and bridge. There were 60,000 in the stadium on Wednesday, but Declan Rice told me after the game, “it felt like 200,000 – and what a pleasure to be here for that.”

A treatment indeed. In the end, I mostly feel lucky to be here, lucky to be part of something where everyone is trying – as best they can – to create an event that reminds us of the people we live in. through something, not just stopping our lives while we wait for something to end.

There is a spirit of community that has grown because of what we have all endured, and it has been evident everywhere, including that train in Munich, the one where the conductor yelled at the Belgians in a hurry because things were getting dangerous.

As soon as the man beyond me translated, I remember turning my head to see how the fans would react. Would it ugly? Would they become louder and louder as so many football fans would?

Not here. Not here. Not in this tournament. There was no domestic help. No protest. A fan shouted at everyone else and suddenly the gunfire stopped. Music ulej paksa. The group started beating their hands in beating instead of hammering on the roof.

“Danke,” the conductor said over PA. Thank you.

I turned to look out the window. The train rolled.