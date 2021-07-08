The European Union has called on Hungary to punish the law, which has been criticized as homophobic





European lawmakers “call on the Commission to initiate an expedited infringement procedure and to use all means at the Court of Justice, such as interim measures and penalties for non-compliance if necessary,” the European Parliament said in a statement.

“They also call on member states to bring the matter to the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union) if the Commission does not act and launch an inter-state request to the European Court of Human Rights,” the statement continued.

Members of the European Parliament said the Rule of Law Conditionality Regulation should be “taken immediately to protect the EU budget”, meaning that if there is a breach of EU law, Hungary’s budget should be affected.

Resolution passed 459-147, with 58 abstentions. It is not binding on the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU.

The resolution comes after the Hungarian Parliament voted on June 15th in favor of a law banning LGBTIQ content from being taught in schools, “under the guise of combating pedophilia”, the European Parliament said. The law went into effect Thursday. Prohibits all educational materials and programs for children who are considered to promote homosexuality, gender reassignment, and the concept of sexuality deviating from that assigned to a person at birth. The law has been condemned by many EU leaders as homophobic. The European Parliament says the law resembles the Russian LGBT Propaganda Law 2013 and urged the European Commission “to investigate the financing of anti-LGBTIQ campaigns in Europe in depth”. “Parliament stresses that this is not an isolated incident,” but rather constitutes another deliberate and premeditated example of the gradual dismantling of fundamental rights in Hungary, “where LGBTIQ-sponsored phobia and disinformation campaigns have become tools for political censorship, “the EP said in a statement. “These human rights violations are part of a broader political agenda to undermine democracy and the rule of law, including freedom of the media, and should be considered a systemic violation of EU values,” the statement said. The legislation is one of a series of divisive policies backed by Hungarian leader Victor Orban, a hardline nationalist who has previously attacked LGBTQ people and immigrants. Orban strongly defended the new legislation on June 24th. “It’s not about homosexuals, but about children and parents,” he said.

CNN’s Robert Iddiols and Amy Cassidy contributed to this report.

