The Special Court rejects the corruption appeal against Yediyurappa for lack of sanction





A Special Court in Bengaluru on Thursday said that although there is some material to refer to an investigation complaint against Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa on the allegation of accepting bribes, it could not order an investigation in the absence of sanctions for prosecuting him under the law interpreted by the roof court. B. Jayantha Kumar, Special Court judge exclusively dealing with criminal cases concerning elected MPs and MLAs in Karnataka, passed the order while dismissing a private complaint filed by Abraham TJ, a social activist and president of Karnataka Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum, Bengaluru. There is no doubt that there is some material to refer to the complaint for investigation under Article 156 (3) of Cr. PC But before continuing to refer the appeal for investigation … this court should review the law set by the roof court regarding the sanction request, the Special Court noted in its order. However, after analyzing the decisions of the top courts, the Special Court concluded that it could not refer the appeal for investigation under Article 156 (3) of Cr. PC against public servants without a valid sanction by the competent authority under Article 19 (1) of the Law on Prevention of Corruption, 1988. The governor denied the sanction The Special Court also noted a memorandum, signed by the Deputy Police Officer, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Bengaluru city, submitted by the Government Public Prosecutor on June 30, 2021. Along with the memorandum, Two. The SP had produced a photocopy of an order, signed by N. Shivakumar, Undersecretary of the Governor (Admin), stating that the Governor, by an order dated 23 June 2021 had rejected the applicant’s request for a sanction for the prosecution of Mr. Yediyurappa. The complainant had sought an instruction from the Special Court to obtain knowledge of the criminal offenses against the nine persons, including Mr Yediyurappa, some of his family members and Minister ST Somashekar, or to order an investigation into the allegation that they had received a bribe from 12.5 crore in connection with a contract awarded to a private company for a Bangalore Development Authority housing project. Interestingly, Mr. Abraham had stated in his complaint that he had approached the Governor again on 20 November 2020 seeking sanctions for prosecuting Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Somashekar. The governor had not responded to his request for sanctions until the appeal was lodged on 4 June 2021. He asked the Special Court to address that there was a sanction considered for prosecution. Mr Abraham had told the Special Court that he had lodged an appeal with the ACB on 25 November 2020 against Mr Yediyurappa and others over these allegations. However, instead of attempting to obtain the originals of the documents cited by him, the ACB closed the complaint on December 15, 2020. The complainant also alleged that Mr Yediyurappa had abused his office and that bribes had been taken from members of his family by representatives of M / s Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt. Ltd., for resuming a housing project that was stalled.

