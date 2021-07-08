J&K: 2 Pakistani terrorists killed as Army suspends Rajouri infiltration offer

Two soldiers, including a newly commissioned officer, lost their lives in the fierce gun battle. (Representative Image)

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed as the Army disrupted a major infiltration offer along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and the Kashmir region on Thursday, officials said.

Two soldiers, including a newly commissioned officer, lost their lives in the fierce gun battle.

A defense spokesman said Army troops launched extensive search operations based on information on the infiltration and movement of terrorists in the Dadal area in Rajouri’s Sundarbani sector.

The information was later verified Thursday and a search and destruction patrol seeking proactive engagement with terrorists spotted them in the Dadal forest area and challenged them, he said.

The spokesman added that the terrorists opened fire and lobbied hand grenades. A fierce meeting ensued and two terrorists from Pakistan were killed.

Naib Sub Sreejith M and Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy underwent their wounds in surgery, he said.

Two AK-47 rifles and a large quantity of ammunition were seized by the terrorists, the spokesman said. Detailed area research is underway.

This is the second time in 24 hours that troops disrupt an infiltration bid along the LOC in Rajouri.

On Wednesday, a Pakistani terrorist was killed after the Army failed in an infiltration bid along the LoC in Rajouri. Two soldiers suffered injuries during the gun battle with terrorists trying to cross the LoC.

